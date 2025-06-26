WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has been named to TIME magazine's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025. The ranking represents the 500 highest-scoring sustainability organizations from more than 30 countries and 21 industries.

TIME and market research company Statista collaborated to construct the 2025 list that evaluated shortlisted organizations, including WNS, on more than 20 key performance indicators. For this second edition of the "World's Most Sustainable Companies", over 5,000 companies were assessed on sustainable business practices, commitments ratings, reporting standards transparency, and environmental social stewardship to arrive at the final 500.

"We are honored to be featured in the 2025 TIME list of World's Most Sustainable Companies. This recognition underscores our continued commitment to creating lasting, sustainable value for all our stakeholders including clients, employees, investors, and the communities we serve," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to ethical and responsible business practices, WNS continues to drive continuous improvement in its sustainability efforts. WNS adheres to globally recognized frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards to deliver holistic and credible sustainability reporting. As a long-standing signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), WNS aligns with the Ten Principles of the UNGC across human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. WNS has also conducted a comprehensive global Climate Risk Assessment aligned with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and IFRS S2 standards, further integrating climate risk into its business strategy and company disclosures. Additionally, WNS has received validation of its Net-Zero emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

In 2024, WNS was awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability programs, one of the highest distinctions in global business sustainability assessments. In addition, WNS has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index in 2024 and received top sustainability scores by several key sustainability rating institutions.

The full list of TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 can be accessed here: https://time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2025/

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2025, WNS had 64,505 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

