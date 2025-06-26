The New Viking Vesta Joins Award-Winning Fleet of Sister Ships

Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has taken delivery of the company's newest ocean ship, the Viking Vesta®. The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Classified as a small ship, as are all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Vesta has 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests. The Viking Vesta joins the company's growing fleet of award-winning ocean ships and will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

"We are proud to welcome the Viking Vesta to our fleet of elegant, small sister ships," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "As we continue to expand around the world, we are pleased to offer curious travelers new options for exploring in Viking comfort. We look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Vesta during her inaugural season and in the years to come."

Viking and Fincantieri recently announced details of the Viking Librathe world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissions. Already under construction at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard, the Viking Libra will have a propulsion system based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells and is scheduled for delivery in late 2026. Viking's subsequent ocean ship, the Viking Astrea-currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027-will also be hydrogen powered. The Viking Vesta has been designed with the future in mind, ensuring she can be retrofitted to incorporate these new technologies as they become available.

Viking remains focused on its well-defined, long-term growth plans and committed to its strategy, continuing to be a global leader in experiential travel. Based on Viking's committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 27 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 111 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

