PR Newswire
26.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
Angel Yeast Set to Open Baiyang Biotechnology Park in Yichang in September

YICHANG, China, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH:600298) a global leader in yeast manufacturing, has announced that its Baiyang Biotechnology Park ("the Park") located in the Yichang High-Tech Zone will complete construction and commence trial production in September.

The Park is integrating a green industrial chain centering around "grain sources, carbon sources, and biological manufacturing & synthesis" to significantly boost the global supply capability of high-value yeast-derived products such as yeast protein, high-nucleic acid yeast extracts, specialty yeasts and fermented glucose, while providing international food, healthy and biotech industries with stable and premium raw material solution, facilitating key upgrades in the biomanufacturing value chain.

"The overall construction progress of the specialty yeast and yeast protein projects is now at 80 percent, and we are currently constructing the public infrastructure including outdoor and road landscaping, integrated pipelines and utility corridors, The plan is to achieve functional connectivity of the entire facility by late June," said Xiang Zuoyao, construction supervisor of Angel Yeast Yichang High-Tech Zone Company.

Fu Zhijiang, equipment supervisor of Angel Yeast Yichang High-Tech Zone Company, added that the production materials procurement and the preparation of production plans are being carried out in parallel with equipment installation to prepare for trial production in September. The team has adopted simultaneous construction and quality inspections for tasks such as installing the drying tower with a diameter of 6.6 meters and height of 28 meters, to ensure each process meets the standards while significantly reducing construction time.

Through systematic technological innovations like yeast strain selection, large-scale high-density fermentation, and protein separation and extraction, the project is set to transform traditional methods of obtaining protein from plants and animals by using brewing yeast as the medium of microbial protein synthesization.

The industrialization of yeast protein aligns with global trends in sustainability and environmental protection, transforming the traditional food industry while meeting consumer demand for healthier diets. Once fully operational, the Park will drive advancements in global biomanufacturing.

"Novel protein sources have shown significant potential with advantages in environmental sustainability, resource conservation, and nutritional health. In the future, they are expected to emerge as a major new industry in biomanufacturing, and Angel Yeast is committed to providing solutions and support to meet the growing global demand for functional and sustainable bio-based products," said Zhang Yan Chief Engineer of Angel Yeast.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712730/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-set-to-open-baiyang-biotechnology-park-in-yichang-in-september-302484536.html

