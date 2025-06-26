Spiber Inc.: Spiber announces new partnerships with Manifattura Sesia and Achille Pinto

YAMAGATA, Japan, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiber, a pioneer in man-made protein fibre (ISO 2076), produced using cutting-edge fermentation technology, is proud to announce its new partnerships with Manifattura Sesia S.r.l. and Achille Pinto S.p.A.

The partnership with Manifattura Sesia, known for adopting responsible materials and providing refined quality, has resulted in the development of innovative yarn blends containing 30% Brewed Protein fiber combined with wool.

"We are very proud of the results achieved with the development of our new yarn: T-Gen, short for Technological Generation Yarns. The touch is exceptionally soft, and the yarn has a lower specific weight compared to pure wool, features that makes it particularly interesting from a technical perspective.

We have developed three variations of T-Gen to expand its versatility and application potential. The combination of Spiber's Brewed Protein fiber with a selection of Superfine Merino Wool certified RWS and Nativa makes these yarns a cutting-edge example in our search for sustainable textile solutions. T-Gen represents another milestone in the path that Manifattura Sesia started years ago: creating ever more responsible yarns, with a quality designed to stand the test of time." - Chiara Serra, Manifattura Sesia s.r.l. Creative Director

In addition, the partnership with Achille Pinto, a prestigious Italian premium mill renowned for its high-detail jacquards and printed textiles, has resulted in new collections containing 15-30% Brewed Protein fiber blended with silk and wool. These are the first and only textiles in Europe to combine Brewed Protein fiber with silk. Moreover, Achille Pinto is the first European manufacturer to demonstrate printing capabilities on Brewed Protein fabrics. The textiles are ideal for accessories such as scarves and shawls, and can be tailored to customer needs.

In parallel, Spiber's early partners have developed new yarn and fabric collections to be unveiled at Pitti Filati and Milano Unica.

Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia, has developed two yarns featuring Brewed Protein fiber, each distinguished by a different finishing touch. Both yarns are ideal for high-quality knitting applications and offer an exceptional hand feel, combining the advanced properties of Brewed Protein fiber with ZBLB's renowned expertise in spinning and finishing merino wool. The company also offers a variety of colors containing 30% Brewed Protein fiber and 70% RWS wool. Garment samples, produced exclusively by Maglificio Erika for Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia and Spiber, will be on display at Spiber's booth at both Pitti Filati and Milano Unica.

In addition, Botto Giuseppe has renewed its 100% Brewed Protein yarn from the previous season and remains the only mill in Europe currently offering 100% Brewed Protein worsted yarn. The company provides a wide range of colors from its Silkslow Color card and also offers color customization to meet customer needs, allowing for even greater creative flexibility.

Marzotto has renewed its textile collection "FiberPro" from the previous season with 30% Brewed Protein blend fabrics and will present five new tailoring qualities. The fiber is expertly blended with premium wools to create innovative yarns and fabrics that are ideal for modern, conscious tailoring.

Takisada-Nagoya, a Japanese fiber distributor based in Aichi Prefecture, has developed and will unveil over 20 new fabric collections. These include the first suit fabric made entirely from 100% Brewed Protein fiber, as well as Brewed Protein and wool blends suitable for coats. The lineup also features seven new denim fabrics, co-developed with the Japanese denim manufacturer Shiota, based in Okayama-including one with 20% Brewed Protein fiber, the highest composition currently available in denim on the market.

All new developments and samples will be on display at Spiber's booth Q/11 at Pitti Filati and booth JOB A13 at Milano Unica.

Through these collaborations, Spiber is further expanding its presence across Europe, helping accelerate the adoption of Brewed Protein fiber as part of a broader shift toward responsible innovation and progress in the apparel industry.

Spiber Inc.

Established in 2007, Spiber is a biotech venture company based in Yamagata, Japan. Dedicated to creating innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable well-being, Spiber has developed a new material solution inspired by nature's diversity and circularity: the "Brewed Protein"material platform. By harnessing the power of precision fermentation, Spiber engineers proteins at the molecular level, resulting in versatile materials that can be tailored to specific needs. This innovative solution opens up new possibilities for sustainable and high-performance materials in various industries, including apparel, food, automotives, and more.

Brewed Protein fiber

A premium, plant-based material produced using Spiber's fermentation (brewing) technology, providing a circular solution and pioneering a new category of protein fibers. Due to its plant-based ingredients and resource-efficient production process, Brewed Protein fiber has the potential to significantly reduce environmental and animal welfare impacts compared to traditional materials.

