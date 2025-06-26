Half of Enterprise Windows Endpoints Have Not Yet Migrated to Windows 11, According to ControlUp Study

Education and technology sectors lead the way, while healthcare and financial services lag behind

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025, revealing that 50% of enterprise Windows endpoints have yet to complete their migration to Windows 11. This marks a significant improvement from last year's data, when over 82% of enterprise devices were not running Windows 11 . With just under four months remaining until Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, the data highlights both encouraging progress and critical gaps in enterprise readiness across industries, geographies, and organization sizes.

"While the 50% completion mark is a major milestone, it's not time to relax," said Marcel Calef, Americas Field CTO, ControlUp. "With Windows 10 end of support just months away, organizations need to act now to avoid being caught off guard. Our data shows that the rate of migration is uneven, and many enterprises still face significant hardware and planning challenges."

Industry Disparities Highlight Readiness Gaps

ControlUp's analysis of over one million enterprise endpoints shows that Education and Technology sectors are leading the migration, with 77% and 73% of their devices already running Windows 11, respectively. In contrast, Healthcare (41%) and Finance (45%) are falling behind. A deeper look reveals that 19% of Healthcare endpoints need to be replaced entirely before they can support Windows 11, compared to just 3% in Finance.

Americas Trail Behind Europe and Other Regions

By region, the Americas are furthest behind, with only 43% of enterprise endpoints upgraded to Windows 11, even though 87% of those devices are Windows 11 ready. Europe leads all regions at 70% completion, followed by other global regions at 66%. These regional differences could impact multinational organizations' ability to maintain consistency and security across their environments.

Larger Enterprises Facing the Greatest Hurdles

ControlUp's data also reveals that very large organizations (with over 10K Windows devices) are the least prepared for the end of Windows 10 support, with just 42% of migrations completed. These organizations often have complex IT environments and a higher volume of legacy hardware, making early assessments and planning essential.

"ControlUp's Windows 11 readiness assessment tool helps IT teams instantly evaluate endpoint compatibility, identify upgrade opportunities, and flag devices needing replacement, all from a single dashboard," Calef added.

The Windows 11 Readiness report, available through ControlUp's Windows 11 Readiness Assessment tool, is built into the ControlUp for Desktops solution-designed to improve the digital employee experience across physical and cloud-based endpoint devices.

ControlUp's findings are based on a sample set of more than one million enterprise Windows endpoint devices under management as of June 2025. Additional insights can be found here .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in one powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management.

