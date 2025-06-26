Carly Brantz joins Veriff as CMO to Drive Global Growth and Brand Expansion

Veriff continues to strengthen its C-suite to support the next phase of growth and further solidify its leadership position as a trusted partner for identity online.

New York, June 26, 2025, a global AI-native identity company powering trust infrastructure online, today announcedthe appointment of Carly Brantzas Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new role, Brantz will lead Veriff's global marketing strategy and operations, spearheading initiatives to scale global customer acquisition and strengthen brand awareness across key markets.

Brantz joins Veriff at a pivotal time, as the company grows at an accelerating rate of 100% year-over-year and expands beyond financial services with recent customer wins including Uber and Bumble. She brings over 25 years of experience leading marketing at high-growth technology companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at LaunchDarkly, where she focused on expanding brand visibility, enhancing self-service adoption, and scaling global events. Prior to that, she served as CMO at DigitalOcean, where she played a key role in taking the company public in 2021, and under her leadership, DigitalOcean's revenue grew from $180 million to $682 million.

Brantz previously served as VP of Revenue Marketing at SendGrid, where she built and scaled the company's self-service and demand generation functions, supporting growth and contributing to SendGrid's IPO and eventual acquisition by Twilio.

"Carly is a proven marketing leader who cultivates high-performing teams, drives measurable outcomes, and embeds experimentation and innovation into the core of go-to-market strategy," said Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff. "Veriff has been called a 'secret weapon' in global identity by leading tech companies - and now with Carly on board, it's not going to be secret anymore, and we are ready to drive even greater impact for the whole industry."

"Veriff's mission to make trust scalable is more important than ever in today's digital economy," said Brantz. "I'm excited to join a team that's helping the world's most innovative companies build secure, seamless relationships with their users, especially as demand for liveness and identity verification rises. I'm eager to help drive that growth and take Veriff's impact to the next level."

She lives in Boulder, Colorado, and serves as a mentor, investor, and board member supporting early-stage companies, social impact initiatives, and community-led philanthropy. She holds a B.A. in International Business and Marketing from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction.

Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Bumble, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, Uber, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries.

Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

Veriff press@veriff.com