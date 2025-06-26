Six leading international organizations representing patients, physicians, pharmacists, nurses, hospitals, and the pharmaceutical industry have today adopted the first joint ethical principle in the healthcare industry on the responsible use of health data and technology, including artificial intelligence.

The new principle joins the International Consensus Framework for Ethical Collaboration (ICF), a longstanding principles-based voluntary agreement that guides ethical collaboration across these major healthcare bodies, working together to deliver high quality care for patients.

The ICF was established in 2014 as a global platform to ensure that relationships across the health ecosystem are grounded in ethical, transparent, and responsible decision-making. It unites six leading health bodies representing patient organizations, healthcare professionals, and the pharmaceutical industry.

The founding principles of the ICF focus on prioritizing patients; supporting ethical research and innovation; ensuring independence and ethical conduct; and promoting transparency and accountability.

The new fifth principle focuses on autonomy, data stewardship, and shared accountability in the use of health data. This reflects the growing importance of digital health and AI, and the need for ethical considerations to evolve alongside scientific innovation.

"No single hospital or stakeholder can navigate today's rapid advances in health data and technology alone," said Ronald Lavater, CEO of the International Hospital Federation. "The ICF enables collective action, empowering global health leaders to build trusted partnerships that unlock the full potential of ethical, person-centered innovation."

"Data and technology may evolve care delivery, but ethics guides our why, how and for whom," said Howard Catton, CEO of the International Council of Nurses. "This principle affirms the enduring importance of trust, compassion, and dignity values nurses uphold every day across health systems worldwide."

Patient voices are central to the adoption of this principle. "This new principle is a major step forward in safeguarding the rights of patients and people with lived experience in the digital age," said Dani Mothci, CEO of the International Alliance of Patients' Organizations. "As a founding member of the ICF, IAPO welcomes the clear ethical commitment around autonomy, data stewardship, and accountability highlighting focus on putting patients first. To make this a reality, we encourage patient organizations to actively engage with this principle and ensure its implementation reflects real-world patient experiences."

"Ethics is the cornerstone of effective global health policy. It ensures that decisions are guided by fairness, respect, and accountability. The World Medical Association believes that ethical collaboration is essential to building resilient health systems and delivering better care to all, especially the most vulnerable," said Dr. Ashok Philip, President of the World Medical Association.

Paul Sinclair, President of the International Pharmaceutical Federation, called on pharmacy professionals to embrace the new principle: "FIP supports ethical and responsible decision making, which involves pharmacy practitioners in relation to patients, healthcare professionals, and the pharmaceutical sector to ensure high-quality care. I invite all our members to adopt and adapt this framework at the country and regional levels of practice."

David Reddy, Director General of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, echoed the call for collective responsibility: "For the past decade, the ICF has fostered stronger alliances and shared values between key partners involved in healthcare delivery, through sustained engagement on emerging ethical challenges. Today, by integrating a new principle on digital health and AI, we're echoing a growing consensus: as innovation accelerates, ethical collaboration must evolve in tandem. Our focus is on delivering for patients first and always."

About the International Consensus Framework

Established in 2014, the International Consensus Framework for Ethical Collaboration is the only global platform of its kind that brings together patients' organizations, healthcare professionals, and the pharmaceutical industry in support of high-quality, patient-centered care. The Framework is jointly supported by six leading bodies the IAPO, ICN, IFPMA, FIP, WMA, and IHF- all united by a shared commitment to ensuring that relationships across the health ecosystem are grounded in ethical, transparent, and responsible decision-making. The Consensus Framework is a living document and is open to other stakeholders in life sciences and healthcare delivery, who are encouraged to endorse and contribute to its evolution. It is guided by four founding principles: put patients first; support ethical research and innovation; ensure independence and ethical conduct; promote transparency and accountability. In 2025, the Framework was expanded to include a fifth principle: uphold responsible use of health data and technology. This reflects the growing importance of digital health and AI, and the need for ethics to evolve alongside innovation.

