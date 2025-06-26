TH Global Capital, an award-winning global investment banking firm recognized as Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year for three consecutive years, with a track record of closing transactions in 29 countries, is pleased to announce the launch of 'TH Growth Strategy Deal'. This enhanced growth advisory practice is designed to help mid-market companies around the world unlock transformative growth, drive strategic revenue expansion, and execute high impact deals through a hands on, results driven approach.

The growth advisory practice enables clients to exit, raise capital or recapitalize at a higher valuation. TH Global Capital partners closely with clients to elevate their businesses through tailored interventions that are designed to drive measurable improvements in revenue, accelerate order bookings, expand geographic reach, improve EBITDA margins, and build a sustained sales capability engine with the goal of unlocking long term value.

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of TH Global Capital said, "While many of our clients were growing inorganically through acquisitions and raising growth capital, we increasingly heard their desire to drive organic growth and unlock deeper value from within. The launch of TH Growth Strategy Deal reinforces our commitment to not just advising on transactions but also on creating long term value for our clients through transformative growth and margin improvement strategies. By closely working with the Board and C-suite, this strategy aims to address top of mind challenges in addition to advising on transactions."

This move further strengthens TH Global Capital's role as a long term strategic growth partner, helping companies identify and execute high impact opportunities, and bridging the gap between strategy and execution to drive scalable and sustainable growth.

A Distinct Value Proposition:

With decades of experience in investment banking and growth consulting, TH Global Capital has a proven track record of driving scalable growth for its clients. Drawing on insights from multiple engagements across 29 countries, the firm offers unmatched market intelligence and strategic context. More than just advisors, TH Global Capital works side by side with clients executing hands-on strategies that deliver measurable results, from top-line growth, margin improvements to enhanced valuations.

To learn more about how TH Growth Strategy Deal can accelerate your growth journey, visit the website https://thglobalcapital.com/services/growth-advisory/ or contact the team at THGrowthStrategy_Deal@thglobalcapital.com

