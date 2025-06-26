Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: A3C861 | ISIN: FI4000512488
26.06.25 | 08:09
1,255 Euro
-2,33 % -0,030
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 13:00 Uhr
Lamor Corporation Oyj: 3-year oil spill response service contract for Lamor from Angola, worth over EUR 2 million

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | June 26, 2025 at 14:00:00 EEST

Lamor's local agent in Angola, F&N Holdings, has been awarded a 3-year contract for oil spill response services from an oil company providing energy to Angolan market. Lamor will support the agent by providing on-site expertise for the duration of the service period. Lamor's portion of the service contract exceeds EUR 2 million.

F&N Holdings, in collaboration with Lamor, will oversee the environmental protection of the customer's offshore operations. The service contract includes oil spill response services such as equipment maintenance, 24/7 staffing, training, audits, waste management, and wildlife response. Lamor's specialists will provide support to the local workforce.

"This is Lamor's largest project yet in Africa, and we are happy to support both F&N Holdings and the end-customer in environmental protection. Angola has the second-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa with much of it offshore. Our experts will lead the oil spill response team, ensure that equipment is operational, conduct trainings, and build local capacity", tells Evan Lorendo, Head of Africa at Lamor.

Lamor has decades of experience in innovation and know-how of oil spill response technology and prevention. Its technology and services help to protect sensitive sea areas and coasts from the negative effects of potential oil spill.

The order has been entered into Lamor's order backlog in the second quarter of 2025.

Further information:

Evan Lorendo, Head of Lamor Africa
tel. +255 743 427 933, evan.lorendo@lamor.com

Johan Grön, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc
tel. +358 40 5464186, johan.gron@lamor.com

About Us

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

