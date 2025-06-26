Data4Industry-X, the trusted Industry Data Space solution, has been awarded the BAIDATA Excellence Award 2025 in the category "Deployment of Innovative Pilots and Use Cases",by BAIDATA, the Spanish Association for the development of data sovereignty and data economy in the Iberian Peninsula

This recognition highlights the comprehensive achievement made by Dawex, Schneider Electric, Valeo, CEA, and Prosyst in demonstrating with Data4Industry-X solution, the first international interoperability of data spaces for the exchange of digital product passport information, as showcased at Hannover Messe, in April 2025 on Plattform Industrie 4.0. stand.

This award underlines the French technology and industry excellence in fostering seamless, cross-border interoperability of industrial data spaces, and the impact of Data4Industry-X solution in advancing the development of federated, sovereign and interoperable data spaces, accelerating the adoption of trusted data exchanges across Europe's industrial sectors.

Supporting the Manufacturing-X ambition to create a compelling and sustainable global industry ecosystem, Data4Industry-X offers the most flexible and advanced industry data space solution, implementing the Gaia-X de facto standard, leveraging Gaia-X Digital Clearing House compliance services, interfacing with the OPC-UA protocol and Data Space protocol, supporting Open API formats and Asset Administration Shell data models, and integrating with decentralized connectors

Data4Industry-X relies on Dawex Industry Data Space solution, Schneider Electric and Prosyst building blocks on data continuum from the IIoT Box to the data space, on the CEA-List technology development towards the decentralization of data spaces, and on Valeo use cases development leveraging data using AI for the forecasting and reduction of CO2 emissions around the world.

"This BAIDATA Excellence Award demonstrates the importance of interoperability as a key enabler for the future of industrial data spaces," said Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. "The Data4Industry-X solution exemplifies how digital ecosystems can unite SMEs and large enterprises to boost operational efficiency across the industrial landscape."

The award was presented during the BAIDATA Forum on June 26, 2025, in Bilbao, Spain, as part of the Spanish Digital Week 2025.

Data4Industry-X is supported by France 2030, and endorsed by AIF-Alliance pour l'industrie du futur.

