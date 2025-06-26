STORM Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Cancer Drug Developer Dr. Eric Martin as Chief Development Officer

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), the clinical stage company pioneering cellular reprogramming through RNA modifications to treat disease, today announced the appointment of accomplished cancer biologist Dr. Eric Martin, PhD, as Chief Development Officer (CDO).

Dr. Martin has over 20 years of experience in oncology research and drug development spanning both academia and industry. He specializes in biomarker-enabled preclinical discovery and clinical development strategies for targeted and immunomodulatory cancer therapies.

He has advanced several oncology therapeutics into clinical trials, including Plixorafenib (PLX-8394), a RAF (Rapidly Accelerated Fibrosarcoma) inhibitor for BRAF-mutant tumors; Exarafenib (KIN-2787), a next-gen RAF inhibitor; Bezuclastinib (PLX-9486), a KIT (CD117) inhibitor for KIT-driven cancers like GIST; and FGFR (Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitor (KIN-3248) targeting FGFR alterations. Dr. Martin has held senior leadership roles at leading biotech companies, including Kinnate Biopharma, Plexxikon, Ignyta, Pfizer Oncology, and Arpeggio Biosciences-successfully leading multidisciplinary teams through drug discovery, translational research, and early clinical development.

Jerry McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of STORM Therapeutics, said: "Eric's appointment to STORM's leadership team highlights our focus on using clinical genomics and biomarkers to guide development of our first-in-class METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15. We look forward to his contributions and perspective as we evaluate expanded opportunities for STC-15 in defined patient populations, enabled by our new insights into the role of METTL3 in cancer biology and novel mechanisms of action."

As Chief Development Officer, Dr. Martin will lead the clinical development strategy of STORM's pipeline of inhibitors of RNA modifying enzymes. This includes advancing its METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15, through its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in combination with LOQTORZI®, a next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC), melanoma, and endometrial cancers. He will also drive the expansion of STC-15 development into other treatment settings in oncology, informed by recently emergent clinical activity and new translational studies.

Dr. Eric Martin, Chief Development Officer of STORM Therapeutics, commented: "STORM's groundbreaking research, specifically, its discovery of the novel role of METTL3 in cancer, positions the company to explore multiple innovative development paths. The recently published STC-15 data demonstrates that METTL3 inhibitors can be used to interrupt, remodel, and suppress tumorigenesis. As such, I believe we can address many of the shortcomings of current therapies where toxicity, durability, and resistance limit their efficacy. We look forward to implementing these concepts in the clinic both as monotherapies and in combination with approved therapeutics."

Dr. Martin received his B.A. in Chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross, earned his Ph.D. in Genetics from Thomas Jefferson University's Kimmel Cancer Institute, and completed postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications, abstracts, and presentations.

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cellular reprogramming through RNA modifications to treat disease. Its world leading understanding of RNA modifying enzymes (RME) has led to the discovery of breakthrough small molecule drugs that precisely reprogram cells through RNA biology for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, viruses and CNS diseases.

STORM's lead product, STC-15, is the first RNA modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter human clinical development. STC-15 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in combination with LOQTORZI®, (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with NSCLC, HNSCC, melanoma, and endometrial cancer. Further information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT identifier: NCT06975293.

For more information, please visit www.stormtherapeutics.com

