Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze and Picsart Partner to Turn Picsart Designs into Physical and Digital Products That Can Be Sold Globally

For the First Time,Picsart Users Can Create Physical and Digital Merchandise Within the Creative App and Unlock New E-Commerce Opportunities

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that its subsidiary, Amaze Software, Inc. ("Amaze Software") has partnered with Picsart , a leading creative platform with over 150 million active monthly users worldwide. Picsart offers more than 3,000 editing tools, filters, and effects for creators of all skill levels.

For the first time, Picsart users can turn their digital art, edits and designs into physical products such as hoodies, stickers and tote bags and sell them directly within the app.

The new integration, powered by Amaze's integrated commerce and global supply chain solutions, allows Picsart creators of all experience levels to instantly transform their content into merchandise they can wear, gift or monetize. Users can choose to order a sample of any of their designs for personal use or launch a storefront to sell their products across any social platform - with integrated selling experiences specifically built for YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. All of this is supported by Amaze's connected commerce tools and global supply chain.

"Picsart users already invest time and creativity into their edits and now that creativity can be experienced beyond the screen. This partnership turns digital expression into real-world impact," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software. "We are proud to power this integration and expand access to the creator economy for millions of people with no inventory or follower count required."

The Amaze integration is available to Picsart users now. To try the one-tap flow from Picsart to product, open any completed project in the Picsart app and tap to create your first piece of merch.

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

