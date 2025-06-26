Invenergy to Provide Meta with Nearly 800 MW, Supporting Data Center Operations

New agreements nearly double total procured clean energy between the companies, provide near-term energy capacity

CHICAGO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, America's largest privately held developer, owner and operator of clean energy solutions, and Meta Platforms, Inc (Nasdaq: META) today announced they have signed four additional clean energy agreements that represent an additional 791 megawatts (MW) of procured solar and wind energy. The agreements will provide near-term energy to support Meta's operations, data center growth, and clean energy goals.

The agreements come after the 2024 announcement of Meta's 1,000 MW of total procured energy from Invenergy. Together, these projects bring the companies' partnership to a total of 1,800 MW, including over 740 MW of new energy generation in Ohio. The electricity from these projects will be delivered to the local grid, while Meta will receive the clean energy credits associated with the new generation capacity coming online.

"Winning the AI race requires reliable, cleaner, affordable energy and energy infrastructure - today and in the future. We're grateful for our continued relationship with Meta and look forward to future partnerships as we work to strengthen American energy independence and economic prosperity," said Ted Romaine, Invenergy's Executive Vice President of Origination.

"We're laser-focused on advancing our AI ambitions-and to do that, we need clean, reliable energy. We're grateful for Invenergy's longtime partnership that helps us support our energy needs and implement our clean energy goals, and look forward to continued collaboration," said Urvi Parekh, Meta's Head of Global Energy.

The agreements are contracted through four Invenergy-developed facilities strategically located across the U.S. to meet soaring energy demand with domestically produced electricity. These energy centers include:

Yellow Wood Solar Energy Center (OH) - 300 MW - Expected Commercial Operations 2027

Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center (OH) - 140 MW - Expected Commercial Operations 2027

Decoy Solar Energy Center (AR) - 155 MW - Expected Commercial Operations 2027

Seaway Wind Energy Center (TX) - 196 MW - Expected Commercial Operations 2028

About Invenergy

Invenergy is accelerating cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, build, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 34,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including natural gas, solar and wind power generation, transmission infrastructure, and advanced energy storage projects.

