DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Black Book Research, the healthcare industry's leading independent source for technology and consulting performance insights, today announced the 2025 rankings of the top-rated Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) advisory firms, based on survey responses from over 1,300 verified client users across U.S. provider organizations. Using a scoring model of 18 qualitative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the firms ranked highest by segment were:

Huron Consulting Group - Hospitals and Health Systems

ECG Management Consultants - Physician Organizations and MSOs

SimiTree - Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Providers

Each firm received composite scores in the top decile of all evaluated RCM advisory firms, with client satisfaction data independently collected by Black Book's in-house polling division.

Black Book's 2025 RCM Advisory Evaluation Framework

Firms were evaluated using a scoring system based on 18 qualitative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), each rated by verified client users, prospective customers, and industry stakeholders. The KPI framework reflects how healthcare organizations assess the value, execution, and strategic impact of their consulting engagements.

These KPIs included strategic value contribution, accuracy of financial forecasting and modeling, post-engagement operational performance uplift, and client retention and renewal rate. Firms were also evaluated on ease of engagement and responsiveness, regulatory and compliance expertise, workflow optimization capability, and effectiveness of denials management strategies. Additional KPIs measured automation and AI integration readiness, return on investment (ROI) realization, and alignment with EHR and enterprise technology platforms. Clients also rated staff training and enablement, clinical and financial alignment, outsourcing feasibility and transition planning, and scalability across provider types. Rounding out the evaluation were payer contracting and reimbursement strategy support, post-go-live change management, and the firm's transparency, ethics, and overall independence.

Hospitals and Health Systems

Top-Ranked Firm: Huron Consulting Group

Hospitals and health systems ranked Huron highest for its ability to lead complex RCM transformations at scale. Huron was recognized for strategic redesigns across revenue operations, mid-cycle performance improvement, and post-merger billing integration support. Client feedback emphasized the firm's strength in aligning financial infrastructure with evolving payer strategies, AI readiness, automation initiatives, and enterprise EHR systems.

Physician Organizations and MSOs

Top-Ranked Firm: ECG Management Consultants

ECG was most frequently selected by medical groups, MSOs, and ambulatory enterprises for RCM strategy and operational execution. Clients cited ECG's ability to centralize billing infrastructures, implement front-end workflow redesigns, and support alignment with value-based care models across high-variation outpatient environments. ECG was also praised for preparing ambulatory clients for automation and AI integration across financial operations.

Post-Acute Providers

Top-Ranked Firm: SimiTree

SimiTree was recognized by home health, hospice, skilled nursing, and transitional care providers for its expertise in PDGM, audit preparedness, and MA revenue strategies. Clients valued the firm's ability to improve pre-bill documentation processes, episodic billing accuracy, and interdisciplinary compliance workflows. SimiTree's support for AI-readiness assessments and automation adoption in post-acute workflows was also noted as a growing differentiator in 2025.

Market-Wide Trends in RCM Advisory Engagements

Black Book's 2025 survey uncovered key drivers behind the surge in advisory demand:

67% of providers have engaged consultants to support automation and AI-readiness assessments.

81% of hospitals and 74% of physician groups identified denials management as a top strategic priority.

56% of provider organizations are actively evaluating RCM outsourcing, with consultants guiding vendor selection and transition planning.

64% of post-acute organizations are focused on MA billing compliance, audit readiness, and episodic revenue strategy.

"RCM advisory has shifted from project-based improvement to enterprise recalibration," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The complexity of aligning legacy infrastructure, payer dynamics, labor models, and automation initiatives has raised the bar for credible advisory. The firms earning the highest satisfaction ratings this year are executing at that critical intersection of strategic vision and operational impact."

