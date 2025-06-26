Anzeige
26.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 nears record

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 26th

  • Equities are moving fractionally higher Thursday morning after a mixed session on Wednesday. The S&P 500, which ended the day flat, remains less than 1% off a record high. The index has risen by more than 22% since April.
  • Investors continue to monitor the latest developments in the Middle East. President Trump added on Wednesday that the U.S. and Iran plan to hold talks next week.
  • Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on fresh economic data this morning as the Bureau of Economic analysis delivers its final real GDP reading for the first quarter.

Opening Bell
Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) celebrates the launch of its enhanced corporate strategy

Closing Bell
Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE) celebrates the launch of its next generation marketplace

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719936/NYSE_Market_Update_June_26.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5390039/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-nears-record-302492264.html

