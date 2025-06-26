New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 nears record

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 26th

Equities are moving fractionally higher Thursday morning after a mixed session on Wednesday. The S&P 500, which ended the day flat, remains less than 1% off a record high. The index has risen by more than 22% since April.

Investors continue to monitor the latest developments in the Middle East. President Trump added on Wednesday that the U.S. and Iran plan to hold talks next week.

Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on fresh economic data this morning as the Bureau of Economic analysis delivers its final real GDP reading for the first quarter.

Opening Bell

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) celebrates the launch of its enhanced corporate strategy

Closing Bell

Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE) celebrates the launch of its next generation marketplace

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719936/NYSE_Market_Update_June_26.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5390039/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-nears-record-302492264.html