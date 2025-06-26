Why Do My Feet Peel in the Summer? Ankle & Foot Centers of America Shares Tips to Keep Feet Healthy This Season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Why do my feet peel in the summer? If you've asked yourself this question, you're not alone. Many people notice peeling skin on their feet during the warmer months, often due to sun exposure, sweating , or increased time in sandals or barefoot.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America wants the community to know that summer foot care doesn't have to be complicated. Understanding why feet peel and learning how to care for feet can help prevent discomfort and keep skin healthy all season long.

Here are some common reasons feet peel in the summer:

Dry skin from sun and heat exposure

Sweat buildup in shoes or sandals

Fungal infections from walking barefoot in public spaces

Friction from sandals or flip-flops

To prevent peeling and protect your skin, follow these summer foot care tips:

Moisturize daily to keep skin hydrated

Wear breathable shoes and moisture-wicking socks

Apply sunscreen to exposed areas of the feet

Avoid walking barefoot in locker rooms, pools, or public showers

Stay well hydrated throughout the day

How should I take care of my feet if peeling has already started? Gently exfoliate dry skin, moisturize regularly, and avoid harsh treatments. If peeling is severe, painful, or accompanied by redness or itching, it may be time to visit a podiatrist.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America encourages everyone to make foot care in summer part of their wellness routine. Healthy feet help keep you active, comfortable, and ready to enjoy the season.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ankleandfootcenters.com .

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Founded in 1982 in Atlanta, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is a leading provider of podiatric care, specializing in the treatment of foot and ankle conditions. With a focus on comprehensive patient care, the organization integrates advanced treatment options, including vascular services, to provide better outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, and other foot-related issues. With multiple locations and a team of expert clinicians, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients of all ages.

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/why-do-my-feet-peel-in-the-summer-ankle-and-foot-centers-of-america-s-1041395