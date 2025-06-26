Spinosa Financial Group: Wealth by Design

Spinosa Financial Group believes that financial success happens by choice, not chance.

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / "The value of a wealth advisor isn't their ability to build a portfolio," says Vincent Spinosa, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, private wealth advisor and founder of Spinosa Financial Group, a Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group. "Those are the table stakes for any wealth management team. We go far beyond that for our clients."

Based in the Chicagoland area, Spinosa Financial Group provides sophisticated financial planning and white-glove service throughout the country. By bringing together a diverse team of expert advisors, the group is able to develop wealth management plans that deliver exceptional client outcomes. Spinosa's team has also received praise from industry observers, including Best-In-State Wealth Advisor recognition from Forbes and SHOOK Research.

"We've been successful because of our meticulous approach, and because we're dedicated to helping our clients achieve their goals," Spinosa says. "We have a sophisticated understanding of how all the pieces fit together, from risk management to retirement planning. We have also created a service model that makes it very easy for us to work with other advisors. By tapping into our expertise, outside advisors are able to help their clients build wealth in a more holistic way."

While the group serves a variety of individuals and businesses, Spinosa notes that his team is particularly skilled in growing and managing multigenerational wealth. These clients have dedicated their lives to building a brighter future for their children and grandchildren, and part of the group's mission is to provide the best possible financial guidance for the next generation.

"Leaving a legacy is important to many of our clients," Spinosa says. "They want to ensure that, primarily, their family and their wealth are in good hands. We keep this in mind when planning, helping to reduce the stress and complexity that wealthy families face, and the minefield of inheriting wealth."

Spinosa's group is also actively planning for its own future, bringing in younger advisors to build their skills while mastering the team's unique approach to client service. This continuity ensures that clients will always work with an advisor who understands their needs.

"What makes us special is our skills, our experience, and our relationships with our clients and their families," Spinosa says. "Clients know how dedicated we are and that we will do everything to deliver for them."

Exceptional Service

"When a client calls us with a question or concern, they trust that they will have our full attention," Spinosa says. "They are our highest priority, and we will dig deep to address their issues. If there's a problem, we will solve it."

The Spinosa Financial Group team has access to the vast resources and expertise of one of the most secure financial institutions in the country. Spinosa has spent the bulk of his career with Northwestern Mutual and is a strong believer in its careful approach.

"We are always thinking about long-term success," Spinosa says. "That philosophy has translated into our wealth management business. We are relentlessly focused on delivering the goals of every client's plan while giving them the white-glove service they deserve."

Disclaimer: Vincent Spinosa uses Spinosa Financial Group as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group is a select group of Northwestern Mutual advisors and representatives. Spinosa Financial Group and Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group are not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency, or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (NM) and its subsidiaries. Investment advisory services provided as Advisors of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company®, Milwaukee, WI, a subsidiary of NM and federal savings bank. Investment brokerage services provided as Registered Representatives of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of NM, registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, and member FINRA and SIPC. Insurance Agents of NM. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

SOURCE: Spinosa Financial Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spinosa-financial-group-wealth-by-design-1023131