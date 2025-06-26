Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Health Intelligence Launches HospiRank 2025: The Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

New Edition Offers Actionable Insights for MedTech Companies and More Targeting Hospital Infrastructure Growth in the Region

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / As Latin America's healthcare systems modernize at record speed, medical device and pharmaceutical companies are racing to stay ahead of shifting hospital capabilities, infrastructure investments, and market potential. To support this effort, Global Health Intelligence (GHI) has just released HospiRank 2025, the latest edition of its flagship annual report that ranks the best-equipped hospitals across Latin America.

HospiRank 2025

HospiRank 2025
Free Report on the Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

HospiRank 2025 is based on deep analysis of data from more than 18,000 hospitals in GHI's proprietary HospiScope database. It's the only ranking in the region grounded in verified, quantitative hospital infrastructure data, including equipment counts, bed capacity, operating room availability, and more.

"For companies in the MedTech and pharmaceutical sectors, knowing which hospitals are investing - and what they're investing in - is critical," says Guillaume Corpart, CEO of Global Health Intelligence. "HospiRank 2025 is designed to offer those insights clearly and quickly, supporting both tactical sales execution and strategic planning."

Key Features of HospiRank 2025:

Separate rankings for public and private hospitals in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru

Category-specific equipment rankings for diagnostic imaging, surgical equipment, intensive care, and more

Capability indicators showing current equipment levels, infrastructure expansion, and acquisition trends

Exclusive interviews with leaders from regional MedTech companies

Country-level benchmarks for ORs, beds, and penetration rates of essential medical devices

Whether you're a medical device manufacturer, MedTech supplier or pharmaceutical executive, HospiRank 2025 offers the data you need to identify top-performing hospitals, segment the market effectively, and align your strategy with hospital investment trends in Latin America.

"This report gives commercial teams an edge by pinpointing exactly where the growth and opportunity are happening," adds Corpart.

HospiRank 2025 is available as a complimentary download from the Global Health Intelligence website.

Download HospiRank 2025 Now

About Global Health Intelligence (GHI)

Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope, the world's largest hospital demographics database focused on Latin America, as well as SurgiScope, the first database to track surgical procedures performed in Latin America. The firm updates more than two million hospital data points each year, helping clients with custom research, data on the medical devices market, competitive profiling for the Latin American healthcare industry, marketing sizing, segmentation, and pricing/cost analyses.

Contact Information

Carolina Cházaro
Digital Marketing Coordinator
carolina@globalhealthintelligence.com

Guillaume Corpart
CEO
gc@globalhealthintelligence.com

.

SOURCE: Global Health Intelligence



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/global-health-intelligence-launches-hospirank-2025-the-best-equipped-1042811

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.