Global Health Intelligence Launches HospiRank 2025: The Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

New Edition Offers Actionable Insights for MedTech Companies and More Targeting Hospital Infrastructure Growth in the Region

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / As Latin America's healthcare systems modernize at record speed, medical device and pharmaceutical companies are racing to stay ahead of shifting hospital capabilities, infrastructure investments, and market potential. To support this effort, Global Health Intelligence (GHI) has just released HospiRank 2025, the latest edition of its flagship annual report that ranks the best-equipped hospitals across Latin America.

HospiRank 2025

Free Report on the Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

HospiRank 2025 is based on deep analysis of data from more than 18,000 hospitals in GHI's proprietary HospiScope database. It's the only ranking in the region grounded in verified, quantitative hospital infrastructure data, including equipment counts, bed capacity, operating room availability, and more.

"For companies in the MedTech and pharmaceutical sectors, knowing which hospitals are investing - and what they're investing in - is critical," says Guillaume Corpart, CEO of Global Health Intelligence. "HospiRank 2025 is designed to offer those insights clearly and quickly, supporting both tactical sales execution and strategic planning."

Key Features of HospiRank 2025:

Separate rankings for public and private hospitals in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru

Category-specific equipment rankings for diagnostic imaging, surgical equipment, intensive care, and more

Capability indicators showing current equipment levels, infrastructure expansion, and acquisition trends

Exclusive interviews with leaders from regional MedTech companies

Country-level benchmarks for ORs, beds, and penetration rates of essential medical devices

Whether you're a medical device manufacturer, MedTech supplier or pharmaceutical executive, HospiRank 2025 offers the data you need to identify top-performing hospitals, segment the market effectively, and align your strategy with hospital investment trends in Latin America.

"This report gives commercial teams an edge by pinpointing exactly where the growth and opportunity are happening," adds Corpart.

HospiRank 2025 is available as a complimentary download from the Global Health Intelligence website.

Download HospiRank 2025 Now

About Global Health Intelligence (GHI)

Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope, the world's largest hospital demographics database focused on Latin America, as well as SurgiScope, the first database to track surgical procedures performed in Latin America. The firm updates more than two million hospital data points each year, helping clients with custom research, data on the medical devices market, competitive profiling for the Latin American healthcare industry, marketing sizing, segmentation, and pricing/cost analyses.

Contact Information

Carolina Cházaro

Digital Marketing Coordinator

carolina@globalhealthintelligence.com

Guillaume Corpart

CEO

gc@globalhealthintelligence.com





SOURCE: Global Health Intelligence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/global-health-intelligence-launches-hospirank-2025-the-best-equipped-1042811