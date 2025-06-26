New Horizon Medical Solutions Expands Precise Bioscience Product Portfolio with Launch of AdvoGraft One and AdvoGraft Membrane Dual

Natural amniotic membrane-based wound care solutions with CMS-approved Q codes plus billing and reimbursement pathways for healthcare providers and payers available now.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / New Horizon Medical Solutions, a leader in advanced biologics and wound care solutions, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Precise Bioscience, LLC, announces the launch of AdvoGraft One and AdvoGraft Membrane Dual, two biologic wound care products that support natural healing by protecting both acute and chronic wounds. Both products use processed human placental tissue to better serve as a barrier between the wound and the surrounding environment during the healing process. Their availability is supported by newly approved CMS HCPCS Level II codes, Q4380 and Q4382, to simplify billing and reimbursement.

"As a company, we're committed to advancing biologic wound care through clinically trusted, natural solutions and to growing the Precise Bioscience product group," said Will Hall, chief executive officer, New Horizon Medical Solutions. "The launch of AdvoGraft One and AdvoGraft Membrane Dual marks a significant milestone in that mission and in our mission as a company to offer the most comprehensive product portfolio for our providers and patients alike."

AdvoGraft One (Q code Q4380): Key features and benefits

Natural solution

Single-layer amniotic membrane from human placental tissue, processed and sterilized for safe, biologically sourced wound care.

Clinically supported

Provides a protective cover for various wound sizes and types.

Regulatory compliance

Compliant with section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR part 1271.

Simplified billing

Q code Q4380 ("AdvoGraft One, per square centimeter") ensures easier reimbursement for clinicians and payers.

Easy handling

Sterile, room temperature-stored, and ready for physician application.

Available in: 1x1, 2x2, 2x3, 2x4, 4x4, 4x6, 4x8 and 10x15cm sizes

AdvoGraft Membrane Dual (Q code Q4382): Enhanced clinical benefits

Dual-layer membrane

Combines amniotic and chorionic membranes for greater structural support.

Comprehensive wound protection

Designed for wounds needing more robust coverage and support.

Trusted product

Regulated under section 361 of the PHS Act and 21 CFR part 1271 for consistency and efficacy.

Streamlined reimbursement

Q code Q4382 ("AdvoGraft Membrane Dual, per square centimeter") makes billing and claims easier for advanced wound care.

Versatile use

Available in multiple sizes, sterile, and ready to use, stored at room temperature.

Available in: 1x1, 2x2, 2x3, 2x4, 4x4, 4x6, 4x8 and 10x15cm sizes

A reliable, biologic wound care solution

"The offering of the AdvoGraft family reflects our focus on furthering product development and championing long-term patient care," said D. Christopher Keil, SVP, strategy & corporate development, New Horizon Medical Solutions. "By adding additional CMS-approved Q codes, we're not only simplifying access to advanced wound care solutions for clinicians and patients but also ensuring practitioners have choices when making medically important decisions."

For more information

Healthcare professionals and payers can learn more about AdvoGraft One and AdvoGraft Membrane Dual and the Precise Bioscience product line at nhmedical.com or precisebioscience.com and by contacting New Horizon Medical Solutions at (702) 960-2913 or info@nhmedical.com.

About New Horizon Medical Solutions

New Horizon Medical Solutions LLC focuses on biologically derived wound care products that meet high standards for safety and performance. Our commitment to natural, reliable solutions helps clinicians, payers, and patients redefine wound care with effective, trusted therapies. Precise Bioscience, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Horizon Medical Solutions providing the most advanced wound care solutions including Xcell Amnio Matrix, Xcellerate® and more.

www.nhmedical.com

