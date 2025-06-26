TIDAL NRG LLC: Powering Tomorrow's AI Demand: Tidal NRG and Texas Energy Group Join Forces to Build Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers

Technology and Energy Industry Veterans Combine Forces to Deliver High-Performance Computing Infrastructure for AI and Digital Applications

Tidal NRG and Texas Energy Group Announce Partnership to Build AI-Optimized Data Centers in Texas

Tidal NRG, LLC, led by Chad Swensen, and Texas Energy Group (TEG), founded by Waylan Johnson, Ryan Nuckolls, and Chris Miller, today announced a strategic partnership to develop hyperscale data centers across the ERCOT market in Texas. The collaboration combines deep experience in energy development and cutting-edge technology to meet the rising demand for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

This initiative will focus on building data centers specifically designed for AI workloads, machine learning, and high-density computing. The partnership merges TEG's energy expertise with Tidal NRG's leadership in AI, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

Experienced Leadership

Chad Swensen, CEO of Tidal NRG and Managing Partner of Valkyrie Group, previously served as CEO of Lantern Credit, where he led the development of AI-powered credit solutions, including the Interactive Credit Report and Beam AI. Lantern's platform was acquired by SoFi.

"This partnership combines deep energy infrastructure expertise with a proven track record in AI and machine learning," said Swensen. "We're creating the next generation of data centers designed to power the digital economy."

Waylan Johnson, President of TEG and co-founder of Power Infrastructure Partners, brings nearly four decades of energy sector experience. He previously co-founded Border-to-Border Exploration and Pumpjack Power, the latter of which was acquired by Chariot Energy.

"Texas is uniquely positioned to lead in digital infrastructure," said Johnson. "With abundant energy and a business-friendly environment, we're building scalable solutions for tomorrow's computing demands."

Ryan Nuckolls, co-founder of TEG and Managing Partner at Digital Infrastructure Group (DIG), has over a decade of experience in blockchain and digital infrastructure. He also played a founding role at Pumpjack Power.

"The intersection of power and AI infrastructure is one of the most exciting growth areas," said Nuckolls. "Together with Tidal, we're building data centers that meet today's AI requirements and tomorrow's innovation."

Strategic Highlights

AI-First Infrastructure: Data centers optimized for AI and HPC, with high-density computing and advanced cooling.

Energy Expertise: Nearly 100 years of combined leadership in power development, utilities, and grid-scale projects.

Texas Advantage: ERCOT's abundant energy and pro-business climate create a favorable environment for growth.

Sustainable Power: Projects will leverage a diverse energy mix, including renewables, to support responsible operations.

Market Demand

The demand for AI-specific infrastructure is rapidly growing. Companies like CoreWeave have demonstrated the explosive need for specialized data center capacity. Tidal NRG and TEG are positioned to meet this need with tailored, scalable solutions backed by deep operational expertise.

About Tidal NRG

Tidal NRG develops digital infrastructure and energy systems for AI and fintech. Founder Chad Swensen is a seasoned tech entrepreneur and patent holder, with a track record of building and scaling AI-powered platforms, including Lantern Credit.

About Texas Energy Group

Founded by Waylan Johnson, Ryan Nuckolls, and Chris Miller, TEG offers full-spectrum energy development and "permit-to-power" solutions in the ERCOT market. The team has over 200 years of combined experience across oil & gas, renewables, and power generation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may vary based on market and regulatory changes.

Media Contact:

Tidal NRG: info@tidalnrg.com | www.tidalnrg.com

Texas Energy Group: https://texasenergygroup.com

