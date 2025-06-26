Diveroli Investment Group Launches with Mission to Uncover Deep Value Across Public and Private Markets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Diveroli Investment Group (DIG), a new strategic investment firm dedicated to unlocking value in overlooked opportunities within both the public and private markets, officially announced its launch today. The firm brings a research-intensive approach to public equities, private capital, and special situations - guided by a contrarian thesis that enduring returns are often buried where institutions refuse to look.

DIG is led by a battle-tested team of investors, analysts, and operators, and is headquartered in Miami. The firm deploys capital across publicly traded equities, energy, private equity, and venture capital, applying a rigorous framework that combines deep diligence, operational engagement, and strategic investment.

Serving as Strategic Advisor to DIG is Efraim Diveroli, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with vast expertise in government contracting and logistics. Diveroli's unique background and experience help inform the firm's research process, particularly in uncovering undervalued companies with significant federal government contract pipelines. His insights are instrumental in identifying companies with real assets, recurring revenue, and the potential to generate free cash flow that is substantial and sustainable - even when flying under Wall Street's radar.

Diveroli became widely known as the real-life inspiration for Jonah Hill's character in the movie War Dogs, a largely fictional Hollywood invention that Diveroli played no part in. The movie does get one thing right: before he was twenty years old, Mr. Diveroli founded AEY, Inc. and successfully executed more than 150 federal contracts for a combined value of nearly $1 billion (and did all of this before he was even old enough to drink). In 2022, Efraim opted into an exhaustive government review of his qualifications, following which the U.S. Army formally terminated his debarment and confirmed that he was fully qualified and fit to contract with the federal government once again.

DIG has already taken positions in multiple high-impact opportunities, including 13D SEC filings in collaboration with outside investment partners. One recent example includes a U.S.-based charter aviation provider with long-term federal contracts and strong earnings and trajectory. DIG believes this company reflects the kind of overlooked growth story the firm was built to champion.

"As a firm, we're not interested in consensus ideas or momentum trades," said Diveroli. "We specialize in strategic inflection points - undervalued companies with real potential and identifiable catalysts. Our goal is to identify them early, deploy capital, and offer strategic guidance to help them realize their full value."

Diveroli Investment Group is a family-run investment office that pursues value creation through opportunistic investments in public and private companies. The firm focuses on sectors where technological change, operational inflection points, or strategic underappreciation create significant upside potential.

To learn more about Diveroli Investment Group's investment philosophy and current areas of focus, please visit: www.investdig.com

