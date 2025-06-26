Anzeige
26.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Attorney Share Announces Free Access and Case Matches for Immigration Referrals Nationwide

Accelerating Access to Qualified Legal Help for Individuals Seeking Immigration Assistance - Regardless of Location or Language

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Attorney Share, the fastest-growing legal referral platform built exclusively for attorneys, is proud to announce a new nationwide initiative offering free access and automated case matching for all immigration referrals. This effort is designed to accelerate access to qualified legal help for individuals seeking immigration assistance - regardless of location or language.

Attorney Share

Attorney Share
Facilitating Referrals for Attorneys

Law firms can now instantly refer inbound immigration inquiries through Attorney Share - at no cost.

Those using leading case management systems like Clio, LeadDocket, Litify/Salesforce, and MyCase can integrate directly with Attorney Share to sync referral statuses and updates in real time - making it easier than ever to track progress across platforms.

Additionally, firms using AI-powered intake and lead routing platforms - including Caseflood, CaptureNow, LawBrokr AI, Lawyer Line AI, Whippy AI, and Legal Navigator AI - can activate Attorney Share's Direct Share API to instantly route qualified immigration leads to vetted attorneys across the country. As soon as a lead is identified as an immigration matter, the system auto-generates the referral and matches it to lawyers who meet the right criteria - jurisdiction, practice area, and more.

"This is what access to justice looks like," said George Durzi, CEO of Attorney Share. "By combining smart automation, multilingual accessibility, and zero-cost entry, we're empowering attorneys to serve more people - faster and more efficiently than ever before."

As demand for immigration counsel continues to grow, this initiative underscores Attorney Share's mission to modernize and democratize the referral process. Immigration attorneys nationwide are encouraged to join the platform to receive timely, high-quality case opportunities and help close the justice gap.

To join Attorney Share and start receiving immigration referrals, visit www.attorneyshare.com.

For media inquiries, contact pr@attorneyshare.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Schwartz
Head of Marketing
pr@attorneyshare.com

.

SOURCE: Attorney Share



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-share-announces-free-access-and-case-matches-for-immigr-1043241

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
