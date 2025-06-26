Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Named to 2025 Best Places to Work in South Carolina

Diné Development Corporation is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in South Carolina by SC Biz News.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a federal IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in South Carolina by SC Biz News. This marks the sixth consecutive year that DDC has received the honor, underscoring the organization's commitment to cultivating a workplace culture that values and empowers its employees.

DDC Named Best Place to Work in South Carolina

The Best Places to Work in South Carolina program recognizes top employers across the state for excellence in leadership, employee engagement, workplace culture, and contributions to South Carolina's economic and workforce development. Honorees are selected through an evaluation process composed of organizational assessments and employee feedback surveys.

"Being named a Best Place to Work for the sixth year in a row affirms our continued dedication to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and mission-driven culture," said Jackie Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer at DDC. "We're committed to creating an environment where our employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to make an impact-both for our clients and communities we serve."

The winners will be celebrated at the 20th Anniversary Best Places to Work in South Carolina awards event on August 25 at the Columbia Convention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen

Senior Marketing Manager

katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/din%c3%a9-development-corporation-named-to-2025-best-places-to-work-in-1043242