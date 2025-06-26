Oukitel's Long-Lasting Battery Devices: Eliminating the Fire Risks of Power Banks for Safer, Reliable Power

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In a world where people rely heavily on mobile devices, power banks have become indispensable. However, recent safety concerns have raised serious alarms: more than one million power banks were recalled following verified fire and burn hazards, prompting airlines worldwide to enforce stringent safety regulations on power banks. These incidents underscore a critical truth: under certain conditions, lithium-ion power banks can pose severe hazards, threatening personal safety and property.

Oukitel WP300 Rugged Smartphone

All-in-One Versatility for the Toughest Tasks

In light of these risks, choosing a smartphone with a large built-in battery is a safer and more convenient alternative to relying on a power bank. Oukitel, a trusted name in battery innovation, delivers exactly that. Equipped with ATL-certified battery cells and UN38.3 aviation certification, Oukitel devices ensure high standards of reliability and protection. Additionally, their batteries are housed in military-grade, impact-resistant casings and have passed rigorous 1.5-meter drop tests, significantly reducing the risk of combustion caused by external pressure or impact. To further enhance the user experience, Oukitel smartphones also support reverse charging.

Pushing the limits of smartphone battery performance, the Oukitel WP300 is equipped with a robust 16,000mAh battery. For added convenience, it supports 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging. The WP300 also features a modular Bluetooth earphone that doubles as a smartwatch, along with a camping light for super-bright illumination. Integrating multiple essential gadgets into one, the WP300 delivers exceptional versatility for seamless use.

The latest model, Oukitel WP56, delivers remarkable endurance with its 16,000mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging, making it a record-breaker in its class. An 18W reverse charging feature enables it to power other essential devices. Additional highlights include a camping light, a 128dB loudspeaker, and up to 36GB RAM with 512GB storage, offering a high-performance solution for users who value power, practicality, and adaptability.

As the new successor to the Oukitel WP35, the WP35 Pro redefines what a long-lasting phone can be, offering up to 60 days of standby time in an ultra-slim 14.9mm body. By combining extended battery life with a sleek design, this phone challenges the notion that powerful devices must be bulky, providing a compact alternative to carrying heavy power banks. It also offers up to 36GB RAM and 512GB ROM, along with a 64MP triple-camera system.

Built to keep up with users' active lifestyles, the Oukitel WP200 Pro features an enormous 8,800mAh battery that supports a full week of travel or outdoor use. With 45W fast charging, the device powers up quickly so users can get back to what matters without delay. It also boasts the world's largest storage capacity, featuring 24GB RAM and 1TB ROM, expandable up to 72GB RAM. Additionally, paired with a modular Bluetooth earphone that seamlessly integrates smartwatch features, the WP200 Pro exemplifies next-level modular innovation.

These Oukitel devices deliver powerful, reliable battery performance, freeing users from the hassle and risks associated with carrying power banks. With Oukitel, users enjoy uninterrupted power and maximum safety on every trip.

