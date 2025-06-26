Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "Nu E") is pleased to announce that it has closed a conversion of existing promissory notes, together with accrued interest, totalling $403,153.37 into, unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") with an aggregate principal amount of $403,153.37.

The Debentures will mature on June 23, 2026 (the "Maturity Date") and each Debenture will bear simple interest at 6.0% per annum, calculated and paid on the Maturity Date in cash.

Holders of the Debentures will be entitled to convert the principal amount of the Debentures at any time on or prior to the Maturity Date into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of CAD$0.15 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"), subject to standard adjustments for up to 2,687,690 Common Shares.

The Debentures (including the underlying Common Shares) are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

