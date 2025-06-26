Enters into agreement to acquire carbon material processing intellectual property previously licensed from Heraeus to develop, produce and sell Porocarb®

Acquisition will enable Northern to enter into agreements for commercial production of the carbon material processing technology

Acquisition will allow Northern to license the carbon material processing technology to third parties for short- and long-term royalty revenues

Northern enters into agreement to license its carbon material processing technology

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements for certain intellectual property transactions related to its carbon material processing technology as it looks to finance its integrated growth strategy and focus efforts on natural graphite.

Almost a year after the Company licensed the carbon material processing technology for synthetic carbon and launched the Northern Graphite Battery Materials Group to spearhead its ambition to become an integrated mine-to-battery company, the Company has signed an agreement to acquire the patents, trademarks and other intellectual property of the carbon material processing technology previously licensed from Heraeus to develop, produce and sell Porocarb®, giving it complete control of the technology.

The Northern group has also entered into an agreement to license its carbon material processing technology for synthetic carbon to an arm's length third party for industrial applications.

"Since the launch of our Battery Materials Group in January of last year, we have significantly advanced plans to scale the development, production, and commercialization of the carbon material processing technology related materials with our customers and partners," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "In acquiring the intellectual property, our strategy is to establish development agreements with our customers and license the technology to third parties to generate revenue and speed access to market."

In a first phase under the license of its carbon material processing technology, Northern group will receive a technology transfer and exclusivity reservation fee of up to USD 7 million payable in instalments, subject to certain conditions including the licensee conducting due diligence on the technology to its satisfaction, the execution of definitive long form license agreement with the licensee in respect of the carbon material processing technology, and the Company's completion of the acquisition of the Porocarb® intellectual property.

In a second phase, Northern group will receive royalties based on the definitive licensing agreement for the carbon material processing technology. For the year 2026 and year 2027, the licensee will prepay USD 1 million each year to the Northern group in respect of the royalty to be agreed by the parties in the definitive agreements, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions as set out in the first phase.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is the only flake graphite producing company in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Group, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec where the Company is boosting output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale Bissett Creek project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance, and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's plans to develop, produce and commercialize carbon material processing technology related materials, the potential payments to the Company under its carbon material processing technology licensing transaction, and intentions related to development plans for its projects. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

