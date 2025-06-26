SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced the winners of the 2025 EMEA PartnerOne Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to innovation in security solutions among its partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The awards were presented during the company's annual PartnerOne Summit, where more than 200 strategic partners from the region gathered to celebrate the success they are helping to drive in enterprise security in partnership with SentinelOne.

"These awards celebrate the strength of our partnerships and the impact we create together," said Brian Lanigan, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partner Ecosystem at SentinelOne. "Our partners are instrumental in delivering the power of SentinelOne's technology to customers around the world. By combining their deep expertise with our AI-driven solutions, we're building a more secure future and driving meaningful outcomes for our shared customers."

SentinelOne boasts a robust partner ecosystem that shares its commitment to securing the world with advanced solutions, providing continuous protection against all threats. Brian Lanigan, SVP and Head of Global Partner Ecosystem at SentinelOne, stated that the company is proud to recognize their partners' accomplishments. He emphasized the critical role partners play in assisting organizations through the growing complexity of cyber threats, highlighting the powerful combination of SentinelOne's technology and their partners' deployment expertise, which delivers significant value to customers and drives mutual success.

The 2025 EMEA PartnerOne Award Winners include:

2025 Partner of the Year Orange Cyberdefense France

2025 Vision Partner of the Year Cloud Bridge

2025 Distributor Of The Year Exclusive Networks France

2025 Momentum Partner of the Year SVA

2025 Rising Star Award Metanext

2025 Strategic Technology Partner of the Year Mimecast

2025 MSSP Partner of the Year SNS

2025 IR Partner of the Year S-RM

2025 Cloud Partner of the Year AWS

2025 Technical Star Award Riccardo Corrado, Tinexta Cyber

The Power of Together

"Innovation isn't a one-time effort-it's a daily commitment. For the past five years, our partnership with SentinelOne has been built on trust, shared purpose, and the relentless pursuit of innovation to stay ahead of evolving threats and protect our clients. We are truly honored by this award which reflects our shared ability to innovate, driven by a common vision of cybersecurity." Benjamin Serre, Chief Development Officer, Orange Cyberdefense France

"Our technology integration with SentinelOne helps joint customers stop threats and streamline response efforts," said Jules Martin, VP Technology Alliances at Mimecast. "We firmly believe in the 'Power of Together' in cybersecurity and know our customers are more secure thanks to our ecosystem of alliance partners. It's great to receive this distinction from SentinelOne as it underscores the impact we are making and will continue to make through integration!"

"We are honored to receive the "Cloud Partner of the Year" Award. This recognition reflects the strength of our collaboration and the incredible outcomes we've achieved together. Thank you for your trust and partnership and we're excited to continue building on our shared success and create even greater value together in the future." Maya Kreidy, EMEA Category Lead Security, Obs DevOps, Amazon Web Services EMEA

"We placed our trust in SentinelOne as soon as they entered the French market in 2017, and since then, we've continued to build on our shared success. Even today, the service quality of our SOC team, combined with SentinelOne's relentless innovation, makes a real difference in our markets. We fully support SentinelOne's platform strategy and are proud to contribute to it. A big thank you to their teams for their daily commitment and support." Adrien Vandeweeghe, Deputy CEO of SNS Security

"Being nominated as Rising Star of the Year is a strong recognition of our team's commitment and the extremely positive momentum we've established with SentinelOne. In just a few months, our partnership has evolved rapidly, driven by a shared vision of innovation and modern cybersecurity. We are especially convinced by SentinelOne's strategic positioning and the strength of its portfolio particularly the CNAPP solution which perfectly addresses today's cloud security challenges. This recognition only strengthens our motivation to go even further together in securing our clients' digital environments." Martin Delattre, Sales Executive, Metanext

"We are truly delighted to have won the Distributor of the Year award. SentinelOne is a strategic vendor for our business, with a very successful partnership. In just a few years, SentinelOne has become one of our top three vendors. The relationship with the local SentinelOne team is excellent and offers multiple synergies. This recognition can only strengthen our team's motivation to continue our successful collaboration." Frédéric Dufour Country General Manager, Exclusive Networks France

"We are delighted to have been named Incident Response Partner of the Year," said Tim Geschwindt, Head of Incident Response, EMEA. "During high stakes crises it's crucial to have technology you can rely on. With SentinelOne, we know we are deploying the best technology to give our clients assurances in high pressure scenarios."

To learn more about SentinelOne's global partners and the value they can deliver, click here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Security Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments- trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250626124786/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Regan Schiappa

press@sentinelone.com