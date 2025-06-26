Nuveen Private Capital, which is comprised of U.S. and European asset managers Churchill Asset Management and Arcmont Asset Management, today announced it has been named 2025 "Institutional Direct Lender Firm of the Year" in the 16th Annual International M&A Awards. The team will be honored at a black-tie gala on Tuesday, September 16th in New York City.

"We are honored to be recognized by The M&A Advisor for the second year in a row," said Ken Kencel, President Chief Executive Officer of Churchill and Co-CEO of Nuveen Private Capital. "As Nuveen Private Capital continues to scale globally, this award reflects the strength of our integrated platform, the power of our long-standing sponsor relationships, and the trust placed in us by our investors as we continue delivering tailored, market-leading solutions."

"This recognition underscores the strength of our platform and the impact of our collaborative approach," added Anthony Fobel, Chief Executive Officer of Arcmont and Co-CEO of Nuveen Private Capital. "By combining deep local market expertise with a global perspective, we're able to offer truly differentiated solutions to private equity sponsors and institutional investors. I'm proud of what our team has achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead as we expand our cross-border capabilities."

The International M&A Awards recognize the leading professionals, firms and transactions with a multi-national presence. An independent panel of global M&A, restructuring and corporate finance practitioners evaluated nominations from around the world, representing companies with deals ranging from $10 million to over $10 billion.

"True excellence in dealmaking is defined by clarity of vision, bold leadership, and the ability to create lasting impact," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder CEO of The M&A Advisor. "As the recipient of the Institutional Direct Lender Firm of the Year award, we proudly celebrate Nuveen Private Capital for exceptional results, surpassing peers, and setting a new standard for success in today's dynamic and competitive marketplace."

Nuveen Private Capital was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's majority acquisition of Arcmont, which, in combination with Churchill, has created an over $80 billion1 private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers. Collectively, Churchill and Arcmont deployed over $19 billion in support of U.S. and European private equity firms and their portfolio companies over the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $55 billion of committed capital,1 we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy and investment approach are driven by over 200 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago and Los Angeles. Together with our sister company Arcmont Asset Management, we comprise Nuveen Private Capital, a $80 billion private capital platform and one of the largest private debt managers globally. To learn more, visit www.churchillam.com.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment-affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA) is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €35 ($40) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has deployed over €34 ($39) billion across more than 430 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, an established investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long term relationships. Headquartered in London, Arcmont's presence spans Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris, Stockholm and New York. it maintains a local origination network and builds and preserves close relationships with sponsors, borrowers and local intermediaries. To learn more about Arcmont, visit www.arcmont.com.

About The M&A Advisor

Founded in 1998, The M&A Advisor provides data, insight, and events for professionals working in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance. Now in its 27th year, it remains the leading global network for dealmakers, helping firms stay informed, build relationships, and get recognized for their work.

1 As of March 31, 2025.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. Churchill Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor and Arcmont Asset Management Limited, authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, are majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America and affiliates of Nuveen, LLC.

Award methodology: The M&A Advisor uses both real-time and historical information on companies, markets, deals, and people that are represented in the nomination submissions. An independent committee of M&A, restructuring and deal financing industry business leaders will judge all nominations. The judging will be conducted in a secure datasite using exclusive and trusted technology to ensure that all eligible nominations are processed, evaluated securely and confidentially. For full details on award methodology, go to https://maadvisor.com/16th-annual-international-ma-awards-nominate-now/.

A nominal fee was required to submit a nomination. Third-party rankings, awards or similar groupings have inherent limitations and qualifications, and are not indicative of the experience of any client or investor or of future performance.

