WKN: A0MRHB | ISIN: US61022P1003 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pencil Drives Creativity for Brands with Monotype Customer Integration

By activating Monotype Fonts' API for shared customers, Pencil emphasizes the value and importance of type for clients in maintaining a cohesive brand identity

LONDON and WOBURN, Mass., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, announces its partnership with Pencil, the leading end-to-end generative AI marketing platform.??


Through this partnership with Monotype, Pencil customers will be empowered to integrate the fonts they already use and love from Monotype Fonts directly within the Pencil platform, optimizing their ad production process without compromising on creativity or quality.

"At Pencil, our customers are always looking to improve their workflows. By leveraging Monotype Fonts alongside the cutting-edge generative AI technology in our platform, customers are able to drastically decrease the time spent by their teams creating and optimizing high-performing, on-brand ad campaigns at scale," said Will Hanschell, Co-Founder and CEO at Pencil.

An AI-powered creative platform, Pencil enables brands to create high-quality ad content at scale using data-driven insights to optimize ad performance. This customer integration allows Pencil users to easily maintain a strong typographic brand identity while taking advantage of the power of AI-driven creativity.

"Innovation and great design go hand-in-hand. This integration demonstrates good typography's fundamental value in brand storytelling. As artificial intelligence becomes a larger part of brands' workflows through platforms like Pencil, the ability of brands to easily and seamlessly maintain their brand identity across their creative assets is essential," said Andrew Gonzalez, Head of Global Partnerships at Monotype.

"Choosing the right typeface is a foundational brand moment - one that shapes identity, expression, and experience. Yet despite its creative power, type is often difficult to deploy consistently and efficiently.

Monotype's integration with Pencil changes that - bringing a brand's core assets together in one place and enabling seamless activation of the world's most iconic typefaces. The result is greater cohesion, smoother workflows, and a stronger, more unified customer experience," said Phil Garnham, Executive Creative Director at Monotype.

The partnership between Pencil and Monotype enables brands and creatives to streamline their design workflows by simplifying font management and licensing, creating a seamless experience from conception to implementation, allowing teams to devote more time to what matters: achieving their creative vision.

About Monotype
Monotype?brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 250,000 fonts from over 4,500 talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with the biggest global brands and individual creatives, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com

Follow Monotype on? X,?Instagram, and LinkedIn. -

About Pencil
Pencil uses AI to make ads. Our mission is to make AI the default in advertising without replacing creative people. Why the default? Because AI ads are 10x faster and cheaper to make, and 2x better performing, than making them without AI.?We're called Pencil because we believe AI will be a tool for creative people, not a replacement-it may even be as fundamental a tool in the future as the pencil was in the past.?

Pencil was founded in 2018 with a team from Google, Facebook, and Uber with backing from Sequoia and Entrepreneur First. We were acquired by The Brandtech Group in 2023 to pursue a shared vision of bringing GenAI to the Fortune 500.

Media Contacts
Charlotte Simcock?
Head Corporate Communications & PR for Monotype - Global?
charlotte.simcock@monotype.com

Alice Broughton - -
ThoughtLDR for Monotype - UK - -
alice@thoughtldr.com??

Stephanie Hernandez?
ThoughtLDR for Monotype - US?
stephanie.hernandez@thoughtldr.com

Tanja Koschade?
KOSCHADE PR for Monotype - DACH?
tanja@koschadepr.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741762/5384859/Monotype__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pencil-drives-creativity-for-brands-with-monotype-customer-integration-302491493.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
