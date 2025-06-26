Pearson and Google Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation AI Tools for Students and Educators

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to accelerate new AI-powered products and services that personalize learning for students, empower educators with insights, and help improve educational outcomes.

AI and cloud technologies are rapidly reshaping industries and redefining the skills needed for tomorrow's workforce. Empowering teachers with the knowledge and resources to integrate AI safely and effectively into everyday learning has the potential to enhance students' ability to learn and equip them with the skills they need to thrive in an AI-driven world.

Pearson, known for trusted K-12 products and services like Connections Academy virtual schools, GED, school assessments, and courseware, will partner with Google to deliver powerful AI capabilities to learners globally. This collaboration combines Pearson's expertise in K-12 learning with AI technologies from Google Cloud's Vertex AI Platform, including Gemini, Google's advanced family of AI models, infused with LearnLM, Google's family of models fine-tuned for learning, and agentic AI.

The partnership will deliver richer content and more engaging learning experiences for students using Pearson AI products and services, especially in the K-12 space. In addition, Google for Education and Pearson will collaborate on go-to-market activities and explore opportunities for integration across their product suites.

Pearson and Google will work together in several ways:

Personalized student learning: Pearson and Google Cloud will collaborate to accelerate the delivery of agentic AI-powered study tools that enable personalized learning that adapts to each student's unique pace and progress, keeping learners engaged, supported, and on track for academic success.





Pearson and Google Cloud will collaborate to accelerate the delivery of agentic AI-powered study tools that enable personalized learning that adapts to each student's unique pace and progress, keeping learners engaged, supported, and on track for academic success. Data-driven teacher support: Pearson and Google Cloud will empower teachers with data-driven insights, using platforms like BigQuery to provide a comprehensive view of students' progress and learning needs, enabling more targeted instruction that align with educational standards.





Pearson and Google Cloud will empower teachers with data-driven insights, using platforms like BigQuery to provide a comprehensive view of students' progress and learning needs, enabling more targeted instruction that align with educational standards. Scale AI-powered content and services: Pearson and Google Cloud will enhance how schools access, implement, and scale Pearson's AI-powered content and services, leveraging Google Cloud's AI content generation tools, such as Veo and Imagen, to ensure fast and secure delivery of education resources across all learning environments.





Pearson and Google Cloud will enhance how schools access, implement, and scale Pearson's AI-powered content and services, leveraging Google Cloud's AI content generation tools, such as Veo and Imagen, to ensure fast and secure delivery of education resources across all learning environments. Responsible and secure AI: Pearson and Google Cloud will collaborate on responsible AI practices, ensuring that AI-powered education products and services are safe, private, and built with the needs of students, teachers, and schools in mind.





Pearson and Google Cloud will collaborate on responsible AI practices, ensuring that AI-powered education products and services are safe, private, and built with the needs of students, teachers, and schools in mind. Professional credentialing: Google Cloud will extend its agreement to use Credly by Pearson for professional badging and certification.

"When applied thoughtfully and responsibly, AI has the power to transform K-12 education, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all model to support each student on their unique learning journey," said Omar Abbosh, Pearson CEO. "By combining Pearson's deep learning expertise with Google's technology and AI capabilities, we will deliver a more personalized experience for students and equip K-12 teachers with tools that help them to focus on what matters most: sparking curiosity, developing critical thinking, and fostering a lifelong love of learning."

"AI and advanced capabilities of agentic AI are set to unlock unprecedented potential within education by accelerating personalized learning journeys," said Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud EMEA. "Our collaboration with Pearson is about unlocking this potential. Using Google Cloud's advanced AI models and agentic expertise, students will receive support tailored to their individual pace and needs, and teachers will be equipped with intelligent tools and actionable insights, so they have greater capacity for educators to focus on inspiring curiosity and preparing students to thrive."

Pearson provides assessments and curriculum-aligned content for K12 education, including state-specific programmes, clinical assessments, and Connections Academy virtual schools in the US along with internationally recognised qualifications such as GCSEs and A levels. Pearson is also the parent company of GED Testing Service, the creator of the official GED test and GED program, which has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for more than 21 million graduates since 1942. Pearson is committed to applying AI responsibly and its use of AI is grounded in learning science, validated by subject matter experts, and built on its trusted library of learning content.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Pearson

At Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com

Pearson Media Relations

Dan Nelson dan.nelson@pearson.com (US)

Laura Ewart laura.ewart@pearson.com (UK)

Google

press@google.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718813/Pearson_x_Google_Cloud_Lockup_White_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pearson-and-google-announce-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-development-of-next-generation-ai-tools-for-students-and-educators-302491699.html