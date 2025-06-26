Anzeige
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
26.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Enfinity Global Expands U.S. Structured Credit Facility to $245 Million to Accelerate Renewable Energy Deployment

MIAMI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, announced today the successful expansion of its structured credit facility in the United States to $245 million. This latest transaction is part of a broader financing strategy to secure long-term capital for the development, construction, and operation of Enfinity's 22 GW utility-scale solar and energy storage portfolio across the country.

Enfinity Global Logo

The asset-based credit facility was lead-arranged by Nomura, with participation from top-tier institutional investors including Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Green Credit Fund I (CI GCF I), Generate Capital, HSBC Asset Management, and Versus Capital Infrastructure Income Fund.

"We are grateful for the investments and relationships with Nomura, CIP, HSBC Asset Management, Generate Capital, and Versus Capital Infrastructure Income Fund as we scale our renewable energy portfolio. U.S. customers need cost-competitive energy and innovative solutions to support their growth, and renewable energy is the fastest and most effective way to bring new capacity online to meet that demand", said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "As long-term owner-operators, we stand behind our power plants alongside our investment partners, ensuring their reliability throughout the entire lifecycle, as we meet our customers' evolving needs."

This expansion builds on the $97 million facility signed with Nomura in July 2024, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two organizations and their shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition in the U.S. The initial facility included an upsizing option of up to $400 million, providing flexibility to scale with the company's growing pipeline.

Proceeds from the facility will be used to finance Enfinity's development and ready-to-build projects in the U.S., covering both construction equity and pre-NTP capital needs such as equipment procurement, letter of credit support, and final-stage development funding.

"We are pleased to partner with top-tier financial institutions to support Enfinity as we continue to materialize successful deployment of large-scale clean energy assets in the U.S.," said Ricardo Diaz, General Manager for Americas of Enfinity Global and Global Head of Capital. "We look forward to continuing the ambitious growth trajectory by tailoring innovative financing solutions at scale with trusted long-term relationships to support our proprietary, in-house developed, high-quality and diversified portfolio".

Vinod Mukani, Global Head of Nomura Infrastructure & Power Business (IPB commented, "Enfinity Global has been very successful in expanding its U.S. development pipeline. Leveraging our deep expertise in the sector, we successfully provided a tailored financing solution that will enable Enfinity Global to grow its US business."

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with Enfinity Global with the upsize of its enhanced credit facilities," said Alain Halimi, Managing Director, Nomura IPB. "Delivering customized financing structure and supporting best-in-class operators like Enfinity Global, which provides critical decarbonization and grid stabilization infrastructure, is a cornerstone of our business."

Enfinity was supported by McDermott Will & Emery as legal counsel on this transaction. Norton Rose Fulbright supported lenders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907378/Enfinity_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfinity-global-expands-us-structured-credit-facility-to-245-million-to-accelerate-renewable-energy-deployment-302491184.html

