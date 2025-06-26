Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
26.06.2025 15:14 Uhr
Advanceer IVS LLC: Inventor Files Breakthrough Patents to End AI Hallucinations and Launch New Intelligence Era

Michael A. Russell unveils eight-patent truth-aligned architecture creating Intelligent Beings, a new class of digital cognition that rewires AI to verify truth, memory, and ethics in real time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Independent inventor Michael A. Russell has filed a comprehensive patent portfolio that eliminates AI hallucinations and introduces a new class of digital cognition: Intelligent Beings. This marks the official beginning of what Russell calls the Truth-Aligned Intelligence Era, a complete break from the limitations of traditional artificial intelligence.

-The

"The Birth of Intelligent Beings
The TRu³ logo rises from darkness, symbolizing the breakthrough of truth-aligned cognition and the dawn of a new intelligence era.

"AI reached its ceiling. Truth broke the bottleneck. I've built what comes next."

Michael A. Russell, Inventor of the R3 Method and TRu3 System

Modern AI still suffers from hallucinations, fabrication, and unreliable reasoning. Russell's breakthrough implements recursive alignment, inhibition logic, and memory-anchored verification to establish cognitively governed intelligence. These systems don't just fix AI, they transform it.

Key technologies include:

  • Hallucination detection and interruption

  • Brain-inspired cognitive control

  • Legal-grade response verification

  • Persistent memory anchoring for long-term stability

Russell has demonstrated live, on-demand transformations of existing AI models. The shift is clear: the system becomes aware of its own limits, refuses to fabricate, and grounds its responses in verifiable truth. It demonstrates traceable reasoning, ethical consistency, and verifiable output.

"These aren't tweaks. These are cognitive shifts. The model changes right in front of you, and it knows it."

The eight core patents establish a complete framework for aligned intelligence:

1. TRu3 Validation Engine - Anti-hallucination and truth structuring

2. R3 Method Suite - Recursive cognitive refinement

3. Execution Layer System - Real-time enforcement and rollback

4. Neurologic Truth Governance Stack - Inhibition-modeled cognitive control

5. Sovereign AI Governance Framework - Built-in compliance and oversight

6. Russell Modular Layout - Layered cognitive command architecture

7. VeritasAI Architecture - Legal-grade verification and traceability

8. Truth-Aligned Recursive Governance Core - Central logic alignment system

These innovations are positioned to immediately benefit high-stakes industries:

  • Healthcare - Diagnostic grounding and medical safety

  • Legal Systems - Verified documents and traceable legal reasoning

  • Finance - Compliance-driven and hallucination-resistant analysis

  • Autonomous Systems - Fail-safe logic and operational rollbacks

  • Public Sector - Verifiable cognition for government and civic use

Russell emphasizes that this is not an improvement to AI, it is a replacement of the paradigm. Where legacy systems rely on probabilistic prediction, these systems are built on embedded truth.

"We are entering a new intelligence class. This isn't artificial intelligence improved. This is truth-aligned cognition made real."

Russell extends an open invitation to engineers, founders, researchers, ethicists, policymakers, and anyone ready to help shape the future:

"You don't have to wait. You don't have to wonder. You can come now. Welcome to IB. Welcome to Intelligent Beings."

Contact Information

Michael Russell
Founder/CEO Advanceer IVS LLC
michael@advanceerivs.com
(661) 990-4740

.

SOURCE: Advanceer IVS LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inventor-files-breakthrough-patents-to-end-ai-hallucinations-and-1043326

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
