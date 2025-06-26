Certification demonstrates Liviniti's strong commitment to data security and risk management

Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Liviniti, a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, today announced it has achieved 2025 certified HITRUST status for information security. Platforms with HITRUST certification include the Liviniti client portal, member portal and SoloRx.

"HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection, giving our clients confidence we are following leading security practices," says LeAnn Boyd, CEO. "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect Liviniti, our clients and their members in this age of information security challenges."

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that Liviniti platforms and facilities are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as Liviniti," says Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to Liviniti for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program."

"Our systems are purpose-built to serve PBM transparency and ease of data access, allowing clients total visibility into plan information, cost drivers and expenditures," adds John Pramik, Chief Technology Officer at Liviniti. "HITRUST certification and SOC compliance speak to our stringent security and privacy practices to protect sensitive information and adhere to healthcare industry standards. With this milestone, we reinforce our alignment with best practices, and our commitment to protecting the security and privacy of healthcare data."





LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/256799_fcc2c69ee4341a9b_001full.jpg





HITRUST i1 Certification

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/256799_fcc2c69ee4341a9b_002full.jpg

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256799

SOURCE: Liviniti