Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain gaming, is pleased to announce that it has signed an arm's length non-binding letter of intent dated June 26, 2025 to acquire the remaining 50% equity interest in Werd Studios Inc. ("Werd Studios"), a fast-growing blockchain/crypto gaming company based in Toronto, Ontario, from Mr. Andrew Shore, the CEO and founder of Werd Studios.

As previously disclosed (see January 17, 2025 and March 5, 2025 press releases), Boba acquired an initial 50% equity stake in Werd Studios through a combination of a share purchase from Mr. Shore and a share subscription in Werd Studios.

Werd Studios, which is led by Mr. Shore, a successful technology entrepreneur specializing in gaming and blockchain and an industry thought leader, is developing, on its own and in collaboration with others, several exciting new blockchain/crypto games. Werd Studios' most advanced game is its interest in Cafe Disco Party, a fast-paced and thrilling adventure where players manage lively cafe parties in a vibrant, imaginary world.

Werd Studios also has an interest in Moon Gaming, and has committed to acquire an interest in Amino Rewards. Moon Gaming is at the forefront of innovation in the mobile gaming industry. The debut creation, Moon Poker, redefines the entertainment landscape by offering a thrilling mobile video game that not only immerses players in a cosmic world, but also presents real cash prizes in hyper-turbo tournaments. Amino Rewards is a health and fitness focused platform that leverages blockchain to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The purchase price for the remaining 50% equity interest in Werd Studios from Mr. Shore is $1,400,000, payable by the issuance of 7,000,000 common shares of Boba (the "Consideration Shares"), at an issue price of $0.20 per share. The 7,000,000 Consideration Shares issued to Mr. Shore will be subject to a contractual restricted period whereby (i) 25% of the Consideration Shares will become freely tradeable on the date which is 6 months following closing, (ii) an additional 25% of the Consideration Shares will become freely tradeable on the date which is 12 months following closing, and (iii) the remaining 50% of the Consideration Shares will become freely tradeable on the date which is 18 months following closing.

The closing of the proposed acquisition is subject to the negotiation of a binding share purchase agreement, the receipt of applicable corporate and regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of certain ancillary closing conditions in favor of Boba, including Werd Studios completing the acquisition of its interest in Amino Rewards.

"Since our initial strategic investment in Werd Studios, the Boba Mint team has been very pleased with our partnership with Andrew and the Werd Studios team, and our proposed acquisition of the remaining 50% equity interest is a natural extension of this partnership. We expect to provide further updates regarding our operations and the proposed acquisition as the transaction progresses," said Rody Lazar, CEO of Boba.

"I'm incredibly excited to complete this transaction and perfectly align Boba Mint with Werd Studios - coming together as one company to drive forward with shared vision, unified strength, and unstoppable momentum. This move will make it much simpler and clearer to leverage Boba's resources as we continue to scale," stated Andrew Shore, the CEO and founder of Werd Studios.

Certain arm's length advisors to Boba are expected to receive an aggregate of 700,000 common shares, at an issue price of $0.20 per share, as advisory fees in connection with the closing of the proposed transaction. The foregoing shares will also be subject to resale restrictions of four months and one day, as contemplated by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. The issuance of the advisory shares is also subject to the receipt of applicable corporate and regulatory approvals.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it is considering changing its corporate name to incorporate the Werd Studios brand and implementing a symbol change to WERD assuming the closing of the proposed acquisition of the remaining interest in Werd Studios. Further updates will be provided to shareholders. Any proposed name and symbol change will be subject to exchange approval.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company. With a 50% ownership of WERD Studios, Boba Mint is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, entertainment, and the Web3 space. The Company is also actively involved in strategic investments within the AI and blockchain sectors, including Cherry Labs' Telegram-based bot ecosystem.

