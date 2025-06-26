Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 15:18 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai TV Festival Celebrates 30th Edition with Global Flair and Cultural Innovation

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th Shanghai TV Festival (STVF) kicked off on June 23, marking a milestone anniversary with a dazzling lineup of international collaborations, technological advancements, and cultural celebrations. Under the theme "Thirty & Thriving," this year's festival showcases nearly 1,000 entries from 43 countries and regions, reflecting its growing global influence and commitment to excellence in storytelling.

Shanghai TV Festival Celebrates 30th Edition with Global Flair and Cultural Innovation

A Global Stage for Diverse Stories
The prestigious Magnolia Awards remain the festival's centerpiece, with submissions spanning TV dramas, documentaries, animation, and variety shows. Leading global players like the BBC, HBO, and Warner have submitted works, while first-time entries from Chile, Denmark, and Iceland highlight the awards' expanding reach. A special focus on Jane Austen's 250th birth anniversary features screenings of BBC adaptations like Pride and Prejudice and Emma. Meanwhile, the newly launched Magnolia Global Promotion Initiative aims to bridge Chinese content with international audiences through data-driven strategies and cross-cultural partnerships.

Innovation and Industry Insights
STVF's forums and exhibitions spotlight cutting-edge trends. The International Film & TV Market debuted this year, merging film and television sectors to showcase 4K, AI, and virtual production technologies. Micro-dramas, a rising force in digital entertainment, were a hot topic, with platforms like Tencent and iQiyi unveiling strategies for high-quality, youth-focused content. At the China TV Drama High-Quality Creation Conference, industry leaders debated the future of long-form dramas in the streaming era, emphasizing authenticity and emotional depth.

Cultural Resonance and Public Engagement
True to its mission as a "festival for the people," STVF offers citywide screenings, including documentaries like The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru and animated favorites such as Gabby's Dollhouse. The "TV Festival at Our Doorstep" initiative brings events to 16 districts, while a "CINEMART" market invites the public to immersive experiences, from Pokémon installations to meet-and-greets with creators. A nostalgic online karaoke campaign celebrating classic TV tunes has already drawn over 20,000 submissions.

Looking Ahead
As the festival culminates in the Magnolia Awards ceremony on June 27 at Lingang Performing Arts Center, it reaffirms its role as a bridge between cultures and a catalyst for industry growth. From fostering global collaborations to embracing technological innovation, the 30th STVF not only honors its legacy but also sets the stage for a vibrant future in storytelling.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719878/Shanghai_TV_Festival.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-tv-festival-celebrates-30th-edition-with-global-flair-and-cultural-innovation-302492286.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.