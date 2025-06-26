Anzeige
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 15:18 Uhr
Tribesigns and Sihoo Unveil Co-Branded Furniture Promotions to Elevate Home Office Working Experience on Prime Day

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally renowned furniture manufacturer and retailer, today announced a new co-branded partnership with Sihoo, a leading global brand in ergonomic furniture, aiming to address diverse needs in both home office and professional work environments.

Tribesigns, driven by the motto "Designed for Life," serves over 30 million families worldwide with a wide range of furniture products, many of them exclusive to the market. Known for their market-leading computer desks and executive desks, Tribesigns continues to deliver exclusive designs that prioritize functionality and style."We are thrilled to partner with Sihoo in June 2025 to create a truly immersive working experience,"said Andy Huang, the CMO of Tribesigns.

Tribesigns x Sihoo Co-Branding Partnership

"Sihoo has always been dedicated to offering healthy and comfortable ergonomic products. Backed by over 100 ergonomic experts and driven by human-centered innovation, Sihoo's collection of chairs, standing desks, and workspace accessories is trusted by millions worldwide, " the U.S. Market Director of Sihoo, Lam, said.

As the co-branded slogan 'When Design Meets Comfort' suggests, Tribesigns computer desks and Sihoo ergonomic chairs complement each other perfectly, providing a seamless blend of aesthetic design and ergonomic comfort to fully meet the needs of both home and office users.

The co-branded promotions between Tribesigns and Sihoo will be jointly launched by both parties in the United States on their official websites, Amazon stores, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. The promotions will last from July 8th to 11th during this year's Amazon Prime Day, offering the lowest prices of the year.

For detailed information about the Tribesigns and Sihoo co-branded partnership and explore more furniture products, please visit their official websites and Amazon stores.

Tribesigns: https://tribesigns.com/collections/tribesigns-sihoo, Amazon
Sihoo: https://sihoooffice.com/, Amazon
Co-Branding Deal Page: https://bit.ly/4kJXRFK

About Tribesigns:

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. It provides customers with uniquely designed indoor furniture products, such as home office desks, bookcases, console tables, organizers, shoe racks, clothes racks, nightstands, dressers, dining tables, kitchen racks, conference tables, reception desks, sideboards, etc.

About Sihoo:

Sihoo is a leading global brand in ergonomic furniture, established in 2011. Guided by the belief that "Sit Well, Think Better," Sihoo is dedicated to improving workplace comfort, focus, and well-being through intelligent ergonomic design.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712736/Tribesigns_x_Sihoo_Co_Branding_Partnership.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304026/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribesigns-and-sihoo-unveil-co-branded-furniture-promotions-to-elevate-home-office-working-experience-on-prime-day-302485082.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
