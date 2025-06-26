Anzeige
26.06.2025 15:18 Uhr
Elegoo's Matrix App Now Live, Designed for Smarter 3D Printing Anytime, Anywhere

SHENZHEN, China, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, has launched Matrix, its first official app designed to bring intelligent, remote printer control to users worldwide.

Matrix offers a seamless way to manage multiple 3D printers from a smartphone. Designed for both consumers and businesses, it simplifies print job handling and streamlines production workflows. This launch marks a major step forward in Elegoo's mission to build a connected 3D printing ecosystem.

Elegoo's Matrix is now live, a streamlined app for smarter 3D printer management from anywhere.

Key Features:

Batch Device Management: Connect and control multiple printers from a single interface

Real-Time Monitoring: Track print progress, temperature, speed, and job status anytime, anywhere

Remote Parameter Control: Fine-tune settings like layer height and exposure remotely to achieve optimal print results

Print History & Analytics: View print logs and history to optimize workflow and troubleshoot easily

In-App Store Access: Quickly restock supplies with direct access to Elegoo's official store

The Matrix app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, initially supporting the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K. Compatibility with the Saturn 4 Ultra, Mars 5 Ultra, and Jupiter 2 will begin in Q3 2025, with more models to follow.

Once the printer is paired and online, users can remotely start, pause, or stop prints, tweak settings, and receive status updates instantly. Registration and login are recommended to unlock all features, including print history syncing and more. Some local functions are available without logging in.

Elegoo welcomes user feedback through the app's built-in support center to continually enhance the Matrix experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegoo.com/pages/elegoo-matrix-app.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719918/Elegoo_s_Matrix_live_a_streamlined_app_smarter_3D_printer_management.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461229/ELEGOO__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elegoos-matrix-app-now-live-designed-for-smarter-3d-printing-anytime-anywhere-302492290.html

