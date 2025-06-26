Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: A40XAC | ISIN: CAC009482059
NASDAQ
25.06.25 | 21:54
0,875 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 15:22 Uhr
101 Leser
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: AgriFORCE CEO Jolie Kahn Attends Exclusive 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., as Conversations Expand to Stablecoins and the Future of Digital Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property-focused agtech company advancing sustainable solutions across the agriculture and energy sectors, today announced that CEO Jolie Kahn was an invited participant at the prestigious 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

The Bitcoin Policy Summit is an invitation-only event convening top leaders from the finance, technology, energy, and policy communities. This year's Summit drew senior U.S. legislators, regulators, and agency officials together with executives from the cryptocurrency, stablecoin, and Bitcoin mining sectors, as well as institutional investors and academics. Key topics included national energy strategy, digital asset regulation, and the evolving role of decentralized technologies in global financial systems.

Jolie Kahn's attendance highlights AgriFORCE's growing role at the nexus of agriculture, energy infrastructure, and digital assets through its TerraHash Digital platform. AgriFORCE is actively developing energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and data center operations while closely monitoring advancements in stablecoin adoption and its implications for digital trade and cross-border settlements.

"Participating in the 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit was a tremendous opportunity to engage with the leaders shaping the future of digital finance and infrastructure," said Ms. Kahn. "Beyond Bitcoin, Stablecoins are increasingly viewed as a key component of the next-generation monetary ecosystem. Their potential to provide faster, more transparent, and cost-effective transactions-particularly in the context of energy and commodities-underscores the importance of digital infrastructure built on efficiency, sustainability, and trust."

Stablecoins, designed to maintain a fixed value typically pegged to fiat currencies, are playing an increasingly prominent role in global commerce and financial inclusion. As regulatory clarity improves and adoption accelerates, companies like AgriFORCE are exploring the infrastructure backbone required to support this evolution-from secure mining operations to high-performance data centers.

The Summit's high-level attendees included bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate and House blockchain caucuses, commissioners from the SEC and CFTC, senior advisors from the Department of Energy and White House OSTP, and founders of top blockchain and fintech ventures. Panels, roundtables, and policy briefings focused on balancing innovation with oversight while ensuring America's competitiveness in blockchain, AI, and digital finance.

AgriFORCE's presence at this event affirms its commitment to responsible innovation, policy engagement, and leadership in the future of sustainable digital infrastructure.

About AgriFORCE
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd..

Instagram: @agriforcegs
X
Facebook: @agriforcegs
LinkedIn: @agriforcegs
TruthSocial: @agriforcegs

Investor Relations
+1-561-717-1742
info@agriforcegs.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
