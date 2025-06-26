HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Wasion Holdings Limited (the 'Company', 'Wasion' or the 'Group' stock code: 3393.HK), China's leading provider of energy measurement equipment and energy-saving solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, WASION, S. DE R.L. DE C.V. ('Wasion Mexico'), secured a smart meter tender contract from the Federal Electricity Commission of Mexico ('CFE') on 26 June 2025, with a contract value of over MXN627.39 million (equivalent to over RMB238.41 million or HK$263.50 million). In addition, Wasion Mexico had entered into a smart meter supply agreement with CFE earlier on 25 March 2025, valued at over MXN1,452.93 million (equivalent to over RMB552.11 million or HK$610.23 million).CFE, a state-owned entity established by the Mexican government, is the dominant player in the electric power industry in Mexico and serves approximately 50 million customers. As of 2025, the Group has successfully won cumulative smart meter contracts from CFE exceeding MXN2,080.32 million (equivalent to over RMB790.52 million or HK$873.73 million). This achievement demonstrates Wasion Mexico's leading brand position in the local market.Additionally, Wasion Group (Tanzania) Limited, a Tanzania-based subsidiary of the Company, also won a tender contract for smart meters from Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited ('Tanesco') on 10 June 2025, with a contract sum of approximately RMB61 million (approximately HK$66.65 million). Tanesco is the only state-owned power company in Tanzania serving approximately 15 million users. The Group's successful acquisition of three major smart power meter contracts in key emerging markets has significantly strengthened its brand internationalization and demonstrated the high level of trust and recognition its products enjoy among overseas customers.Mr. Ji Wei, Chairman of the Group, said: 'CFE has a vast power generation capacity and owns the entire transmission and distribution system in Mexico. It is also the sole operator of the national power grid, providing integrated generation, transmission, and distribution services. We are honored that Wasion Mexico has been recognized as both a trusted supplier to CFE and a leading brand in Mexico's power meter industry. Meanwhile, Tanzania will continue to serve as the Group's business hub in East Africa, from which the Group plans to further expand its presence into Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique, and other neighboring countries. Looking ahead, the Group aims to maintain steady orders for power meters in Africa while actively developing new projects, including energy storage. These successful bids reflect the Group's rapid overseas growth and continued strong performance in emerging markets such as Latin America, Africa, and Central Asia. With production and R&D centers in Mexico and Tanzania, the Group is committed to expanding market share in key overseas markets, enhancing local competitiveness to radiate influence surrounding regions, deeply addressing existing customer needs, improving product quality and service standards, and proactively pursuing new international opportunities.'About Wasion Holdings LimitedWasion Holdings is the leading provider of energy measurement equipment and energy-saving solutions in the PRC. Its products and services include Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Power AMI), Communication and Fluid Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Communication and Fluid AMI), Advanced Distribution Operations (ADO), Smart Distribution Solutions (SDS), Smart Distribution Devices (SDD), and Energy Efficiency Solutions (EES). The Group's current clients include power grid companies, water, gas and heat providers, and other major industrial and commercial users. Its products have major market share in the PRC and are exported worldwide to Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States. Its research center and laboratory have been certified as national grade and meet international standards. Wasion's R&D capabilities in smart metering and energy-saving solutions are renowned within the industry.For more information, please visit:http://ir.wasion.com/tc/index.phpSource: Wasion Holdings LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.