Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 15:24 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts Reveal Digital Printing Growth and Shifting Dynamics in U.S. and Western Europe Print Markets

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence has released its latest On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecasts for the United States and Western Europe, providing insights into the production print industry's direction through 2029. The reports examine how shifting customer demands, technology adoption, and economic factors are reshaping the print landscape.

Keypoint Intelligence

Highlights from the forecasts include:

  • Ongoing digital printing volume consolidation, due to online purchases, centralization and outsourcing.
  • Growth in large production color inkjet, fueled by digital printing consolidation and print volume shifts from analog to large production digital printing due to expected increase in short runs demand and decreased on digital printing TCOs (total cost of ownerships).
  • Slower growth of large production hardware placements than print volumes due to stronger utilization of installed equipment as PSPs maximize existing investments.
  • Labor and cost pressures in offset environments accelerating the move to digital print platforms.

The U.S. and Western Europe Print Forecasts are available to organizations seeking deeper insights into market direction, technology transitions, and strategic planning. Each report offers detailed five-year projections across hardware placements (unit sales), print volumes, and revenue trends, along with expert analysis commentaries to help build the best strategy for your business.

"These reports are designed to help providers and OEMs anticipate where the market is going and how best to adapt," said German Sacristan, Principal Analyst for Production Printing at Keypoint Intelligence. "Whether it's understanding the role of inkjet or navigating new business models, the forecasts offer strategic value for planning."

To learn how these forecasts can support your planning or to find out which report is right for your business, inquire here.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690901/Keypoint_Intelligence_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligence-forecasts-reveal-digital-printing-growth-and-shifting-dynamics-in-us-and-western-europe-print-markets-302491650.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.