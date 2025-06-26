Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts Reveal Digital Printing Growth and Shifting Dynamics in U.S. and Western Europe Print Markets

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence has released its latest On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecasts for the United States and Western Europe, providing insights into the production print industry's direction through 2029. The reports examine how shifting customer demands, technology adoption, and economic factors are reshaping the print landscape.

Highlights from the forecasts include:

Ongoing digital printing volume consolidation, due to online purchases, centralization and outsourcing.

Growth in large production color inkjet, fueled by digital printing consolidation and print volume shifts from analog to large production digital printing due to expected increase in short runs demand and decreased on digital printing TCOs (total cost of ownerships).

Slower growth of large production hardware placements than print volumes due to stronger utilization of installed equipment as PSPs maximize existing investments.

Labor and cost pressures in offset environments accelerating the move to digital print platforms.

The U.S. and Western Europe Print Forecasts are available to organizations seeking deeper insights into market direction, technology transitions, and strategic planning. Each report offers detailed five-year projections across hardware placements (unit sales), print volumes, and revenue trends, along with expert analysis commentaries to help build the best strategy for your business.

"These reports are designed to help providers and OEMs anticipate where the market is going and how best to adapt," said German Sacristan, Principal Analyst for Production Printing at Keypoint Intelligence. "Whether it's understanding the role of inkjet or navigating new business models, the forecasts offer strategic value for planning."

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

