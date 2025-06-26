LITXCHANGE To Launch Fintech Platform to Dismantle Wall Street's "Rigged Game" - Launches Beta Q4, Crowdfunding Campaign Nears $1 Million Goal

Upcoming stock & crypto startup LITXCHANGE is set to disrupt the $3.6 trillion per year financial industry by helping retail investors gain an edge typically reserved for institutions by avoiding market manipulation with swarm-intelligence & AI enhancements.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / As retail investors revolt against a financial system stacked against them, LITXCHANGE (X: @LitXchangeApp ), a trailblazing stock & crypto platform startup founded by retail investor-activist Marcel Kalinovic (Youtube: @The Butcher of Wall Street , X: @BossBlunts1 ), is set to launch BETA of it's trading platform in Q4 2025. With over 200,000 combined followers across social media, Kalinovic has rallied a global community of retail traders burned by market manipulation scandals like GameStop (GME), AMC, and FTX. Now, his vision for a transparent, retail-first brokerage is coming to life and investors are pouring in.

LITXCHANGE's Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign, hosted on the FINRA-regulated funding portal Silicon Prairie, has already organically raised nearly $1 million from grassroots backers, signaling massive demand for a platform that promises to avoid dark pools, payment for order flow (PFOF), and deter synthetic share creation. This isn't just a trading app, but a movement to rewrite the rules of Wall Street.

Fighting Back Against a Broken System

The 2021 GameStop saga exposed how brokerages like Robinhood halted trading to protect hedge funds, while FTX's collapse revealed the dangers of opaque tokenized assets. CEO Marcel Kalinovic, a vocal critic of market makers like Citadel and Virtu, has spent years documenting these injustices on his YouTube channel, The Butcher of Wall Street , and X as @BossBlunts1 , where his raw, unfiltered takes have earned him a loyal following. His message: retail investors deserve a seat at the table.

"LITXCHANGE is our revenge," says Kalinovic. "We're building a brokerage that can't be bought, can't be manipulated, and can't betray its users. No dark pools, no hidden fees, no nonsense, just pure, transparent trading for the people, by the people."

Key Features of LITXCHANGE

Unlike traditional brokerages that profit by selling user orders to high-frequency traders, LITXCHANGE is designed to empower retail investors with bleeding-edge tools and uncompromising transparency. Key features include:

Lit-Market Order Routing:

Orders are automatically routed to lit markets to guarantee true price-discovery and execution transparency by avoiding darkpools.

Naked Shorting & Investor Protection:

Proprietary technology helps customers decipher between real & fake-news, and prevents naked shorting by avoiding Payment for Order Flow.

Swarm Intelligence & AI:

Community-driven insights and AI-powered analytics give retail traders an edge typically reserved for institutions.

Stock & Crypto Trading:

Seamless interface for trading equities and cryptocurrencies, built for speed and clarity.

Mobile & Desktop Access:

BETA Launch Q4 2025, with early access for crowdfunding investors (Founding Members).

Crowdfunding Open Now - All Investors Welcome

LITXCHANGE, a groundbreaking fintech startup, is now raising capital through a Regulation CF equity crowdfunding campaign on Silicon Prairie.

Marking a historic first, LITXCHANGE is the only stock and crypto brokerage startup in the world to ever allow retail investors to invest prior to its launch and IPO . The campaign has already gained significant traction, drawing enthusiastic support from retail investors eager to join this financial revolution.

"Our users are our shareholders, and they're betting on a future where markets empower them, not alienate them," said Marcel Kalinovic, founder and CEO of LITXCHANGE. The campaign welcomes investors to own a stake in this transformative fintech venture with a minimum investment of just $500.

From Meme Stocks to Market Reform

"This platform is the culmination of everything we've been fighting for since 2008," said Marcel Kalinovic. "We watched as Gold, Silver, GameStop, AMC, and other retail darlings were kneecapped by systems rigged against us. Now we're building something better - accurately priced equities, free from manipulation, powered by community swarm intelligence and AI."

Marcel's bold public commentary on Citadel, Virtu, and other market makers often accused of exploiting retail order flow, has galvanized a generation of retail traders. LITXCHANGE represents a tangible solution: a platform that enforces fairness by design, not after regulation fails.

LITXCHANGE's timing is impeccable: retail investors are fed up, regulators are lagging, and the industry is ripe for disruption.

Kalinovic as a retail activist and entrepreneur adds fuel to the story. His viral X posts about market manipulation have sparked heated debates and drawn thousands to the platform's waitlist. Whether he's calling out Wall Street's "criminality" or documenting LITXCHANGE 's journey in raw, real-time updates, Marcel is a media magnet.

What's Next for LITXCHANGE?

Now Hiring : Experts in tech, finance, blockchain, and customer support to join the mission of reshaping finance

Beta Launch (Q4 2025) : BETA testing of web & mobile apps

Full U.S. Launch (Early 2026) : Nationwide access post-BETA for stock, options, & crypto trading

Global Expansion : Canada, the EU, and Latin America plans in development

Blockchain Future: Exploring decentralized settlement and investor-led governance

The Bottom Line

LITXCHANGE isn't just challenging Wall Street, it's redefining it.

IT'S TIME FOR CHANGE! LITXCHANGE

For retail investors betrayed by stock brokers like Robinhood, misled by crypto brokers like FTX, and ignored by regulators, this platform is the solution implementing fairness & transparency with automated verifiable order-routing to lit-markets and integrated AI enhancements.

