Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) in partnership with global business consultancy firm ClientReferrals, has launched an affordable housing initiative that aims to redefine accessible home ownership across the Federation through the construction of 100-150 new homes. This landmark project reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring that investment contributes meaningfully to national development.

The new project will be delivered through a carefully structured development model conceived under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Designed as part of an approved framework that supports community-focused projects, the initiative reflects the type of national development made possible through the Public Benefit Option (PBO).

ClientReferrals, a long-time trusted partner of the CIU, will lead the initiative as a designated Public Benefit Option.

Over 100 New Homes Planned

The plans will see the construction of up to 150 homes over a 12 to 16-month period. These homes will be built on land owned by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and will prioritise low- to middle-income families as part of a multi-phase approach.

This milestone reflects a broader approach to economic development in which investment-driven programmes are carefully aligned with national priorities. By directing resources to community-focused infrastructure, the CIU continues to reinforce the Government's commitment to improving living standards, expanding opportunities, and promoting inclusive growth.

In keeping with the CIU's mission to ensure that citizenship by investment programme directly benefits the people of the Federation, a range of financing options will be made available to make home-ownership accessible to those at the lower end of the income spectrum. This initiative not only addresses a critical need but also sets a new benchmark for how CBI programmes can be used to support tangible nation-building.

Executive Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, His Excellency Mr. Calvin St. Juste said:

"This project represents a timely and meaningful investment in the people of St. Kitts and Nevis."

"The CIU is committed to working with partners who demonstrate proven results and a shared dedication to the prosperity and quality of life of all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The initiative embodies the next phase of our development, not only in strengthening the Citizenship by Investment Programme, but in ensuring it continues to deliver meaningful outcomes for our communities." - CIU Executive Chairman H.E Calvin St. Juste.

Patrick Peters CEO of ClientReferrals said that they are excited about this collaboration as it is aligned with the firm's driving principle of creating win-win-win programmes in the Residency and Citizenship By Investment (RCBI) industry.

"This is a win for the people of St. Kitts & Nevis, the CBI applicants, and their immigration professionals. Providing affordable housing will have a real and immediate positive impact on the people of St. Kitts & Nevis. The applicants have a safe & clear path to Citizenship, and can see the immediate impact from their contribution. And immigration professionals can feel confident their VIP clients are receiving the best service. We have successfully promoted the Sustainable Island State Contribution and Sustainable Growth Fund programmes for many years and this PBO was the logical next step in our partnership." - Patrick Peters, ClientReferrals CEO

The launch of this housing project represents a continued effort by the Citizenship by Investment Unit to align CBI investment activity with national development goals. Through structured and transparent initiatives, the Unit aims to ensure that contributions made under the programme support infrastructure and social development in a manner that is both responsible and sustainable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256924

SOURCE: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit