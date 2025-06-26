Intervale, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Cytokind, a medical device and drug discovery company, is featured in the June 2025 issue of Scientific American in Rowan Jacobsen's article, "Surprising Ways That Sunlight Might Heal Autoimmune Diseases." The piece explores how narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) light-long approved for skin conditions like psoriasis-is now being studied for its potential to treat systemic autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS).

Cytokind is a U.S. distributor of Phothera NB-UVB phototherapy lights, which are FDA-cleared for psoriasis and other dermatologic conditions. As highlighted in the article, the same light that clears skin plaques may also calm deeper immune dysfunction.

Cytokind's collaboration with Octave Bioscience, Inc. and Dr. Prue Hart, PI of the landmark PhoCIS trial- resulted the first correlation between MS disease activity and fatigue. "You get this rebalancing," explains photoimmunologist Dr. Prue Hart, lead investigator of the trial. "UV light calms inflammation in the skin. But it also then calms inflammation in the central nervous system."

CEO John MacMahon draws a parallel to the rise of GLP-1-based therapies: "Our bodies naturally make GLP-1, but modern lifestyle factors can suppress it-so we supplement, and that's transformed care for diabetes and obesity with drugs like Ozempic. We're asking: what's the Ozempic for autoimmunity? Could low UVB exposure be disrupting a similar pathway-one we can restore with a supplement or therapy rooted in the photoimmune response?"

Research increasingly shows that MS and psoriasis share common inflammatory pathways. For patients with both conditions, NB-UVB phototherapy may offer a dual benefit-treating skin and systemic inflammation together. Cytokind's work points toward a unifying strategy for autoimmune care, starting with targeted, light-based immune modulation.

Read the full article in the June 2025 issue of Scientific American.

About Cytokind

Cytokind, Inc. is a Phothera phototherapy distributor and drug discovery company advancing the translational use of phototherapy to reduce inflammation and improve outcomes across autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company combines cutting-edge research with patient-centric innovation to unlock the systemic potential of light-based therapies.

