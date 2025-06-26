NEP Group, the leading global media services provider, today announced that its Dutch branch of NEP Europe in partnership with Wirtz Film Experience were commissioned by the Dutch government to provide full host broadcasting services for the 2025 NATO Summit, held June 24-25 in The Hague.

NEP Steadicam operator Jesper Blok filming President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the NATO Summit 2025 in The Hague. (Photo: Valerie Kuypers)

The audiovisual capture and distribution of all official summit activities were carried out by an integrated team from both media partners, providing live coverage of the international event which brought together world leaders, ministers, and senior delegates from all 32 member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Following over a year of intensive preparation, technical coordination, and content development, a temporary media center in The Hague became operational on Sunday, June 22. From a specially designed Master Control Room (MCR), live content was produced throughout the summit and made available worldwide to accredited media organizations.

More than 80 cameras, including both standard and remotely operated ones, along with eight fully-equipped directing units were deployed throughout the event. A multidisciplinary team of directors, technicians, producers, and editors from NEP and Wirtz collaborated closely to portray the summit proceedings in a professional, neutral, and balanced manner.

Arjan van Westerloo, Executive Vice President of NEP Europe, said:

"Providing the host broadcasting for an international summit such as the NATO Summit demands maximum reliability, editorial diligence, and technical precision. Thanks to our close collaboration with Wirtz and the commitment of our experienced team, we were able to deliver all the required images in high quality, in real time, and with complete neutrality to the international press."

Jan-Willem Wirtz, Creative Director at Wirtz Film Experience, said:

"This production was unique in many respects. Not just because of its scale and international character, but especially because of the extraordinary level of precision required in both preparation and execution. The security demands and confidentiality surrounding this project were extremely high. Over a year before the summit, we began preparations in close coordination with government services, security agencies, and NATO itself. Every detail-from directing plans to studio positioning and content creation-had to be flawless. The fact that we were able to execute this as a team with such precision makes us incredibly proud."

Pim Koster, Technical Broadcast Producer for the NATO Summit 2025, said:

"The technical complexity of this production was unprecedented. We worked across multiple locations, with hundreds of connections and a completely temporary infrastructure, all within a highly secured environment. There was hardly any room for rehearsals or margin for error, but when the moment arrived, every shot had to be right. Thanks to the craftsmanship, flexibility, and dedication of the Wirtz and NEP teams, we delivered a production we can genuinely be proud of."

The host broadcasting included content production of:

Arrivals of world leaders at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

The official opening of the summit in The Hague

The state banquet at Huis ten Bosch Palace, hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima

Formal plenary meetings and bilateral encounters

All press moments and side events in and around the World Forum

Additionally, NEP and Wirtz were responsible for the audiovisual production of over 100 hours of content, including:

All screen content within the World Forum

The NATO Public Forum, including editorial and content support

Six live talk shows featuring international guests and experts

Multistream distribution, live ingest playout, and multilingual subtitling

Media services deployed include:

More than 80 cameras (remote and manually operated)

Over 500 man-days of staffing

30 kilometers of cabling

8 directing units, including 3 outside broadcast trucks

Temporary Master Control Room (MCR)

Multiple mobile studio environments

Live ingest, playout, and multistream distribution

NEP's LiveCenter as the central connectivity hub

Multilingual subtitling and content management systems

50+ pool feed positions in the press center

With this assignment, NEP Europe and Wirtz Film Experience reaffirm their status as leading partners for large-scale international events, with a focus on reliability, innovation, and high-quality content delivery.

