Chromalloy Appoints Andres Voth as Vice President of Business Development

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andres Voth to the role of Vice President of Business Development for the Americas. In this role, Andres will lead all sales and business development activities to support Chromalloy's commercial aero, military, and energy turbine engine aftermarket customers in the Americas, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Andres is rejoining Chromalloy after a decade with AAR Corp, where he served as the Regional Sales Director for the Americas. Andres spent 12 years with Chromalloy, including business roles at Chromalloy San Diego and as the Regional Sales Director leading commercial aero-engine sales for the United States. He is a seasoned sales executive credited with combining sales, marketing, and business development to deliver substantial revenue growth in highly competitive markets. He has extensive experience and relationships within the aviation and engine aftermarket, with a history of real time communication and driving customer value. Andres brings a business development approach that is a unique blend of technical, tactical, international, and strategic customer engagement.

"We are glad to welcome Andres back to Chromalloy," shared Chris Celtruda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "His extensive knowledge of Chromalloy solutions and experience as an engine market sales leader will help accelerate our growth and ensure that we build strong relationships with our customers."

Andres has a bachelor's degree in international business from San Diego State University. He will be based in San Diego, California.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

https://www.chromalloy.com/chromalloy-appoints-andres-voth-vp-of-business-development/

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-appoints-andres-voth-as-vice-president-of-business-development-1042642