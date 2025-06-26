Brenmiller Energy Signs a Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Thermal Energy Storage Solutions in Japan with a Major Japanese Corporation

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL and YOKOHAMA, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BNRG), a global leader provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, and a major Japanese Corporation, which is a prominent Japan-based engineering and project development company, announced today the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to collaborate on the deployment of sustainable heating solutions in Japan.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonization of industrial processes. Under the MOU, Brenmiller and the Japanese corporation will work together to explore commercial opportunities for Brenmiller's TES technology, focusing on replacing fossil-fuel-based boilers with innovative, zero-emission TES systems.

Collaboration to Drive Market Growth in Japan

As part of the collaboration, the Japanese corporation will leverage its market experience as a global engineering company with expertise in project development, energy transition, and infrastructure solutions. Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, the Japanese corporation aims to play a pivotal role in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions across various sectors, including energy, industrial, and environmental industries.

Under the MOU, the Japanese corporation will identify and develop opportunities for TES system implementation across Japan. The initiative includes promoting both direct sales of TES equipment and Heat-as-a-Service ("HaaS") models for industrial and utility-scale applications.

"We are excited to work with a major Japanese player, a company with a strong reputation for driving innovation and sustainability," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller. "Japan represents a potential market for thermal energy storage due to high penetration of renewables and desires for sustainable solutions, and this collaboration will help us accelerate decarbonization efforts for industrial heat-a critical step toward achieving net-zero targets."

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing future commercial opportunities for the Company's TES technology; replacing fossil-fuel-based boilers with innovative, zero-emission TES systems; that the Japanese corporation will leverage its market experience and engineering expertise to identify and develop opportunities for TES system implementation across Japan; future outcomes of the MOU including promoting direct sales of TES equipment and HaaS models for industrial and utility-scale applications; that the collaboration will help accelerate decarbonization efforts for industrial heat and contribute to achieving net-zero targets. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

