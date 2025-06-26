The emirate's leading private developer is hosting a special sales event in Milan, Italy, with new and previously unseen buildings being released exclusively for attending investors

Azizi Developments, the United Arab Emirates' leading private real estate developer, is inviting investors in Milan, Italy, to a one-of-a-kind exhibition where it will unveil previously unseen units and buildings some of Dubai's best performing and highest return yielding property assets exclusive to investors attending the event. Milanese buyers will be able to secure these special deals at the dedicated sales event only, hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Foyer Ballroom, Milan, on Saturday, the 28th of June, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250626975331/en/

Dubai's Azizi Developments unveils real estate deals exclusive to investors in Milan (Azizi Milan Render)

The showcase will include a rare preview of new launches in Azizi Milan, the developer's fashion-forward, sustainability-focused master planned community, inspired by the timeless charm of the Milanese lifestyle, as well as Azizi Venice, built entirely on a swimmable crystal blue water lagoon that is one of the largest in the world, alongside a refined and extensive portfolio of residential, commercial, and hospitality opportunities across Dubai also including Burj Azizi, the world's second tallest tower.

Azizi Milan, a landmark community guided by sustainability, nature, and the aesthetic refinement of Italian fashion, brings the essence of Milan to Dubai. Valued at over AED 75 billion, it spans 40,000,000 sq. ft. in GFA, making it one of the largest mixed-use communities in the UAE. The master plan will house 144,000 residents and include 800 hotel keys. Located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road one of the UAE's key arterial routes Azizi Milan offers unmatched accessibility and is a short walk from the future Blue Line metro station.

Azizi Venice features over 36,000 homes, 109 ultra-luxury mansions, and a vast turquoise lagoon surrounded by beaches, other leisurely amenities, retail, and greenery. It will house a Cultural District, including a 2,500-seat opera house by Zaha Hadid Architects, a theatre, an exhibition hall, and an arts academy. With hotels, a climate-controlled boulevard, schools, healthcare facilities, and family-focused spaces, Azizi Venice blends luxury living with cultural vitality set to welcome 30,000 visitors daily as one of Dubai's most dynamic destinations. Situated adjacent to the Al Maktoum International Airport, which will be the largest airport in the world, but unaffected by flight traffic routes, it is one of most strategically located residential, commercial and tourist destinations in the entire emirate.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: "Azizi Milan is truly unique in how it merges Milanese refinement with the unparalleled vision and rapid advancement of the United Arab Emirates. We are confident that our Italian hosts see the exclusive deals we are granting them as a gesture of collaboration and an invitation to invest in a city that shares their appreciation for design, culture, and legacy."

As global interest in Dubai's thriving property sector reaches new heights, Azizi extends its international reach by partnering with regional sales specialists to deliver tailored experiences.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE, with more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, and around 150,000 units under construction worth several tens of billions of USD.

www.azizidevelopments.com

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250626975331/en/

Contacts:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of PR Communications and Advisor to the Group CEO

Azizi Developments

M: +971558673606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com