Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
26.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
Ritani Unveils "Curve Collection" of Engagement Rings

This modern yet timeless collection of engagement rings is inspired by the graceful curves and distinctive nature of everlasting love.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Ritani, the fine jewelry brand known for its craftsmanship and innovation in engagement and bridal jewelry since 1999, is proud to introduce its newest offering: The Curve Collection. This modern yet timeless collection of engagement rings is inspired by the graceful curves and distinctive nature of everlasting love.

The Iris Bypass Bezel Engagement Ring at Ritani

Each piece in the Curve Collection is thoughtfully designed to embrace the natural beauty of curved settings, creating an elegant silhouette that feels both contemporary and romantic. Featuring a variety of diamond shapes-including oval, pear, and marquise-the collection elevates classic design with unexpected twists and artistic flair.

"Our goal with the Curve Collection was to create something that speaks to couples seeking individuality in their love story," said Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer at Ritani. "The curved lines and non-traditional shapes are not just a design choice-they symbolize the personal and often non-linear journey of love."

The Curve Collection is available in a range of precious metals including platinum, as well as white, yellow, and rose gold, giving couples the opportunity to fully customize a ring that reflects their personal style.

The launch of the Curve Collection reinforces Ritani's commitment to combining expert craftsmanship with innovation, offering high-quality, made-to-order engagement rings with transparent pricing and ethical sourcing.

Shop The Curve Collection:

The Nivara Engagement Ring in Platinum at Ritani

The Minali Curved Solitaire Engagement Ring in Platinum at Ritani

The Amaya Bypass Engagement Ring in 18kt Yellow Gold at Ritani

The Lunelle Solitaire Engagement Ring in 18kt Rose Gold at Ritani

The Iris Bypass Bezel Engagement Ring in 18kt Yellow Gold at Ritani

ABOUT RITANI

At Ritani, we believe luxury should be within reach. For 25 years, every piece of our handcrafted diamond jewelry is meticulously designed and made to order in New York by skilled artisans. From engagement rings to fine jewelry, our collection blends modern elegance with timeless appeal. We source only the finest diamonds, ensuring exceptional brilliance and quality, while maintaining full transparency in pricing. With innovative tools and personalized service, we empower customers to make informed choices. Ritani redefines fine jewelry with craftsmanship, honesty, and accessibility, offering unparalleled value without compromise. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

Contact Information

Marisa Delatorre
Senior Director of Communications
marisad@ritani.com
(888) 974-8264

SOURCE: Ritani



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ritani-unveils-%22curve-collection%22-of-engagement-rings-1033375

