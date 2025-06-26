Sifted Wins Two Top Industry Awards for Innovation

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Sifted has been recognized with two awards: 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics and the Prediction Analytics Solution of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.

Sifted Logo



These recognitions highlight the innovation and real-world impact of SiftedAI, the 3.0 version of their platform that launched last year.

2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

This global awards program by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics recognizes the most innovative technologies in supply chain and logistics, with thousands of nominations from 15+ countries.

The winning project was a collaboration between Sifted and a major apparel brand that was facing fragmented and unclear shipping data.

The apparel brand shipped over 3 million packages in 2024 and totaled over $1 billion in annual sales. Parcel operations are complex for any shipper, but especially one of their size. They came to Sifted looking for a solution to consolidate data from millions of shipments and tackle inefficiencies in their operation.

With SiftedAI, they gained clarity across their spend and performance through solutions like: Contract Modeling, peak season surcharge avoidance, and product-level visibility.

Beyond helping them reach their initial goals, SiftedAI helped equip the brand to identify and address optimization opportunities ongoing.

In just two years of partnership, the brand was able to save more than $5 million in parcel shipping costs.

Prediction Analytics Solution of the Year

With thousands of nominations this year coming from all over the world, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Award encompasses the best and brightest companies within the supply chain and logistics technology sectors.

In an industry defined by constant change, SiftedAI's predictive analytics tools transform how businesses manage and control parcel spend.

SiftedAI's predictive Scenario Modeling tools let users explore various "what if" scenarios, such as opening new distribution centers, tweaking package dimensions, or switching service types, and observe the potential impacts of these changes on cost and performance.

With these predictive analytics, shippers can make major operational decisions with confidence.

Inspiring What's Next

These honors reflect both the innovation of SiftedAI, as well as the team behind it and the clients Sifted serves. As they continue to build the future of Logistics Intelligence, they're inspired to deliver clarity, confidence, and results to users.

About Sifted

For nearly 20 years, Sifted has been the leader in parcel spend management, setting the standard with our cutting-edge Logistics Intelligence technology. The latest evolution, SiftedAI, uses artificial intelligence to monitor shipping spend and performance, delivering personalized recommendations. Unlike traditional consulting models, SiftedAI continuously scans for anomalies and alerts shippers when action is needed, turning logistics from a costly administrative burden into a competitive advantage. By automating manual tasks and providing real-time insights, Sifted helps keep businesses' parcel operations optimized and running smoothly. Discover more at Sifted.com.

SOURCE: Sifted

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sifted-wins-two-top-industry-awards-for-innovation-1043078