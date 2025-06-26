Anzeige
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
26.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
Epique Realty Launches Power Coaching: A New Era of Agent Success

Power Coaching connects participants with experienced Epique leaders.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Epique Realty proudly unveils Power Coaching, a dynamic new program designed to supercharge agent growth through personalized mentorship, strategic accountability, and real-world business planning. Introduced on the first day of the 2025 Epique PowerCON by National Coach and Speaker, Power Coach Rob Stein. This new Epique Division is custom-made for high-performing agents ready to level up. Power Coaching connects participants with experienced Epique leaders who know what it takes to build and scale in today's competitive market.

Agents will be able to launch their own Coaching Business. Epique will build it. Agents can become a distinguished Epique Power Coach by bringing their expertise and Epique will do the rest.

Epique Power Coaches will have:

  • Fully built, custom-branded platform

  • Their own coaching community and course system

  • Done-for-you website, payment integration and email/SMS

  • Optional iOS/Android app to match your brand

  • 100% of their coaching revenue

  • Promotions company-wide with opportunities to run classes and offer their coaching

From marketing mastery to mindset elevation, this elite coaching experience is built to deliver results--fast.

Epique doesn't just support agent success. Epique powers it.

About Epique

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-launches-power-coaching-a-new-era-of-agent-success-1043267

